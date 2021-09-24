Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

New art gallery for Highgate with a 'poetic vision'

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 7:00 PM September 24, 2021   
Oedipus II (Slate) part of the Mythologies exhibition at Number Three Highgate

Oedipus II (Slate) part of the Mythologies exhibition at Number Three Highgate - Credit: Courtesy of Number Three Highgate

Three Highgate is a new art gallery and creative hub on Highgate High Street with a "poetic vision".

Taking over a former fruit and veg shop, the gallery will promote both emerging and established artists and offer residencies with studio space and exhibitions. There are also plans for literary events discussions, poetry and live performance.

But first the invite-only gallery opens on October 9 with a collaboration between the two founders; Crouch End artist Pato Bosich, and Highgate-based Russian writer Irina D.

Irina D and Pato Bosich at their gallery Number Three Highgate 

Irina D and Pato Bosich at their gallery Number Three Highgate - Credit: Supplied

Bosich explained: "We have been friends for a long time and always had a dream to open our own place with our own vision and this opportunity came up. We have a very attuned taste and take on art, and wanted a gallery which is not rigid or prescriptive, where the visionary qualities of art could be developed."

Mythologies features Bosich's artworks alongside Irina's poems - drawn from her play based on the Greek myth of Oedipus.

You may also want to watch:

His multimedia works are also inspired by the classics and combine antiquity and the modern world. He regularly draws the Greek sculptures at the British Museum and his large canvases - using a range of materials from stone slates, parchments, to wood and adhesive - interweave fragments of classical sculpture with ancient and modern ruins against barren landscapes.

Mythologies features Pato's artworks and Irina's poetry in a dialogue between the ancient and modern worlds

Mythologies features Pato's artworks and Irina's poetry in a dialogue between the ancient and modern worlds - Credit: Courtesy of Number Three Highgate

"The exhibition came about through out friendship, and the paintings combine with the literary element in a wonderful way. Irina began to be interested in the myth and to write songs about it, and my paintings are inspired by the British Museum where I have been going one day a week for seven years to draw. Slowly elements of antiquity, Greek and Babylonian sculpture seeped into my work. Through this admiration and exposure I feel I have learned this language of antiquity. When she showed me the poems it clicked together."

Most Read

  1. 1 Crunch! Eliana and Ariella's granola business success
  2. 2 UK's first no chicken nugget shop pops up in Camden Town
  3. 3 'We've been forgotten': Homeless Muswell Hill family demand action
  1. 4 'Land grab': Muswell Hill Gail's accused of taking over pavement
  2. 5 New Jewish Fringe festival comes to Golders Green
  3. 6 ‘I was livid': Outrage as Camden homeless man sprayed with hose
  4. 7 Mayor of Camden joins West Hampstead Primary School renaming fair
  5. 8 Police name Newham man fatally shot in Haringey
  6. 9 Man killed in 'shooting' in north London
  7. 10 Man killed and two injured in triple shooting

Bosich believes that Greek myths remain relevant and help to shape contemporary thinking, while Irina's play Oedipus.Complex, is a reinterpretation of Sophocles' tragic story with a modern exploration of the human psyche.

Bosich, who hails from Chile and trained at Camberwell College of Art, says his cycle of paintings, The Apotheosis of the Hero, portrays Oedipus visiting the Delphic Oracle.

Edipous with daughters by Pato Bosich

Edipous with daughters by Pato Bosich - Credit: Eugene Codjoe/Urban Serenity

"There is a focus on the hero who rebels against his fate and the fact of his existence. That moment of being both torn and elated speaks to a contemporary sensibility."

He says the makeover of Number Three looks "truly fantastic."

"It is always a challenge" he says of running a gallery, but with support from patrons he adds: "Hopefully it will be a commercial gallery and a nest for creativity. You learn to live with the anxiety. I left Chile when I was 19 with romantic dreams of the art of Europe and had this trial by fire when I had to support myself. I arrived in London where I lived in squats slowly making my way. It gives you an edge and makes you work hard."

The Return of the Hero by Pato Bosich

The Return of the Hero by Pato Bosich - Credit: Courtesy Number Three Highgate

Mythologies runs at Number Three Highgate from October 9 by appointment only.

https://www.threehighgate.com/contact-1

Arts & Culture
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

bus crash

How did a double-decker bus crash straight into a Crouch End house?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Boyband supergroup Shane Lynch, Ben Ofeudu, Abz Love and Dane Bowers for Never Mind the Buzzcocks at King's Cross

TV

Spot the '90s pop stars in the Never Mind the Buzzcocks identity parade

Fiona Tovey

Logo Icon
Graham Harrison

Crime

Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Camden Passage in Angel, Islington, off Upper Street

Heritage

Explore 8 of north London's prettiest streets

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon