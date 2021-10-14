Music icons help to mark Abbey Road Studios at 90

Published: 3:16 PM October 14, 2021

The Georgian property at 3 Abbey Road was bought by The Gramophone Company in 1929 for £16,500 and turned into the world's first recording studios which opened in November 1931. - Credit: Courtesy of Abbey Road Studios

Island Records, Nile Rodgers and a host of music stars are helping to mark the 90th anniversary of Abbey Road Studios.

The St John's Wood landmark first opened on November 12, 1931 with a performance by Sir Edward Elgar of Land and Hope and Glory. As the world's first purpose built recording facility, the EMI studios hosted classical recordings by Thomas Beecham, Sir Malcolm Sargent and Paul Robeson, before welcoming dance and jazz greats like Glenn Miller and the Joe Loss Orchestra.

Sir Edward Elgar at the opening ceremony of Abbey Road Studios, on 12th November 1931. He is pictured with the London Symphony Orchestra in Studio One. - Credit: Archant

By the 50s and 60s the new pop charts were dominated by artists who had recorded at Abbey Road, such as Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Cilla Black and of course The Beatles. Over the years it has continued to attract top name acts from Amy Winehouse to Adele, as well as hosting recordings of major film soundtracks.

Now owned by Universal Music, the venue is marking its illustrious history with a two-day festival Abbey Road Amplify where the next generation of artists, engineers and creatives can enjoy free masterclasses, workshops and Q&As from leading industry players.

Nile Rodgers at Abbey Road Studios (Picture: Jill Furmanovsky) - Credit: Archant

Running November 11-12, the festival will see established names including Nile Rodgers, Steve Mac and Tony Visconti offer career insights and advice to upcoming talent who have entered a ballot for free tickets. Sessions include production and songwriting masterclasses, how to get signed, and how to become an engineer.

Studio II at Abbey Road Studios - Credit: Jan Klos

Studio Three's live room hosts the Abbey Road red playroom with the latest innovations in music technology and one to one mentoring by studio engineers - while the Pitchfork London sessions will see rising musical talent recording demos.

The Control Room in Studio I at Abbey Road Studios - Credit: Jan Klos

Throughout the week of November 8 there will also be broadcasts and live events including Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Party discussing The Fall's Bend Sinister with Brix Smith, Steve Hanley and Simon Wolstencroft, Edith Bowman’s Soundtracking podcast, and the Girls Twiddling Knobs podcast.

Head of Brand & Communications, Mark Robertson said: "As Abbey Road turns 90, much of our focus is on the future and creating opportunities to inspire and inform the next generation of artists, songwriters, composers and producers. We’ve been fortunate to host 90 years of music innovation and creativity within our walls so, along with friends across the industry, we’re sharing our knowledge and experience to help empower emerging talent as they begin their journeys."

Studio II at Abbey Road studios - Credit: Jan Klos

View the line up and enter the ballot

