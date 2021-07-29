Travel the world with London Zoo's squirrel monkeys and gorillas

Published: 2:58 PM July 29, 2021

London Zoo has launched a new Travel the World adventure trail.

Zookeepers at the ZSL facility at Regent's Park introduced some of the primates to the world's flags to mark the summer season.

These images show the mischievous troop of Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys "helping" put up mini bunting in their South American-themed home.

Western lowland gorilla matriarch Mjukuu explored the new flags in the Central Africa-inspired Gorilla Kingdom.

Primate keeper Jacob Winfield said: “We know that some people might be disappointed not to be able to travel abroad this summer, so we’ve brought ‘abroad’ to the zoo instead – complete with multicultural arts and crafts and a global food market.

“The squirrel monkeys were very ‘helpful’ when we put up their celebratory bunting ropes this morning, before playfully exploring their colourful new climbing ropes - a few cheeky members of the troop got overexcited very early on, picking up one end of the bunting and trying to put it up themselves.

“Meanwhile, the gorillas - Mjukuu, Effie, Alika and Gernot - were definitely intrigued by the colourful new additions to their Gorilla Kingdom home.”

Overseas travel may still be tricky, but visitors can pick up a ZSL "passport" and be transported around the world during a trip to the zoo, where they can visit the jungles of Indonesia to spot Sumatran tigers in the tall foliage, followed by the coastlines of Peru, where Humboldt penguins frolic in the surf, and on to India, where Asiatic lions lounge on the train tracks of a replica Indian village.

Jacob said: “Intrepid explorers can check in at the on-site ‘travel agency’ to plan their trip, before being issued with a special London Zoo ‘passport’ to begin their global adventure, collecting travel stamps and learning about the world’s wildlife along the way – all without leaving London.”

Travel the World at ZSL London Zoo runs until August 31. Visit www.zsl.org for tickets.

