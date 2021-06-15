Kenwood concerts moved to August after 'Freedom Day' delay

Published: 2:26 PM June 15, 2021

The last time summer concerts were held at Kenwood was 2013. Picture: CUFFC - Credit: Archant

Kenwood's summer concert series has been rescheduled for August in the wake of the Government's delay to 'Freedom Day'.

All tickets to the four Heritage Live events remain valid with dates moved from their original June slot following Boris Johnson's announcement that the lifting of restrictions pegged for June 21 would be delayed by four weeks due to the rise of Delta Variant infections.

Rag 'N' Bone Man with special guests RAYE and Will & The People will now take place on August 19.

Indie stars James with guests Feeder, Maximo Park, The Snuts, Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, and The Sherlocks is now on August 20. And Kenwood's 80s night featuring local resident Boy George and Culture Club with special guests Bananarama and Lulu runs on August 21.

Boy George plays Kenwood House on June 26, 2021 alongside original Culture Club members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig - Credit: Archant

The series rounds off on August 22 with Reggae on the Heath courtesy of David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra featuring Freddie McGregor, Horace Andy, and Bitty McLean.

In the meantime Beat Retreat a two day festival of electronic music and wellness due to run in the grounds of the English Heritage mansion on August 7, has been postponed by a year.

A spokesman for the event said: "Over the last few weeks we have been vigilantly monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 and the effect this is having on the events industry. Due to the ongoing uncertainty and the lack of clarity, our ability to deliver a high quality event has been affected. We feel we would be doing a disservice to our ticket holders, artists and practitioners if we allowed this year's Beat Retreat to fall below our vision and expectations."

An exact date will be announced shortly and all ticket holders can request a refund or hold over their tickets for summer 2022 which will see DJs playing Balearic sets alongside sessions from yoga, meditation, sleep and breath experts.

Anyone unable to make the rescheduled Heritage Live concert dates should contact their ticket agent or place of purchase. Further details on all events at https://www.heritagelive.net/







