Jealous Gallery rings in the new term with 'Back To School' show

Kat Hassan Putting on My Boots - Credit: Courtesy of the artist/Jealous Gallery

Jealous Galleries in Shoreditch and Crouch End are holding a 'Back to School' exhibition of work from their archives.

Running from January 6 at Jealous North in Park Road and Jealous East in Curtain Road, the group show aims to kickstart the New Year with eye-catching work by some of their favourite artists.

Lydia Pettit - I Never Could Cross My Legs - Credit: Courtesy of the artist/Jealous Gallery

All pre-framed and available to purchase straight off the wall, exhibitors include Lydia Pettit, Raen Barnsley, Kat Hassan and Jean Philippe Dordolo.

Raen Barnsley - Can You Please Just Focus - Credit: Jealous Gallery

Founded in 2008, Jealous is a fine art studio known for high quality limited edition prints which has worked with more than 400 artists. Back To School runs until January 30 at Jealous North and East.