Jealous Gallery rings in the new term with 'Back To School' show

Bridget Galton

Published: 5:05 PM January 5, 2022
Kat Hassan Putting on My Boots

Kat Hassan Putting on My Boots - Credit: Courtesy of the artist/Jealous Gallery

Jealous Galleries in Shoreditch and Crouch End are holding a 'Back to School' exhibition of work from their archives.

Running from January 6 at Jealous North in Park Road and Jealous East in Curtain Road, the group show aims to kickstart the New Year with eye-catching work by some of their favourite artists.

Lydia Pettit - I Never Could Cross My Legs 

Lydia Pettit - I Never Could Cross My Legs - Credit: Courtesy of the artist/Jealous Gallery

All pre-framed and available to purchase straight off the wall, exhibitors include Lydia Pettit, Raen Barnsley, Kat Hassan and Jean Philippe Dordolo.

Raen Barnsley - Can You Please Just Focus

Raen Barnsley - Can You Please Just Focus - Credit: Jealous Gallery

Founded in 2008, Jealous is a fine art studio known for high quality limited edition prints which has worked with more than 400 artists. Back To School runs until January 30 at Jealous North and East.

Arts & Culture
Shoreditch News
Crouch End News
North London News

