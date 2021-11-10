Indie stars James announce rescheduled Kenwood gig

Manchester rockers James will headline a rescheduled Hampstead Heath show next summer.

Alongside the previously announced Maximo Park, Get Cape. Wear Cape Fly, and The Sherlocks, the indie stars will be joined in the grounds of Kenwood House on June 10, 2022 by special guests The Charlatans.

This summer's planned gigs were postponed due to Covid and the weather, but event organisers Heritage Live pledge that original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The Charlatans are the new special guests for the Kenwood House show on June 10, 2022 - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

The long-awaited outdoor gig will kick off with the Shiiine On indie DJs, followed by The Charlatans celebrating their three decade career with some of their top 10 hits including 'The Only One I Know,’ ‘Indian Rope,’ and ‘North Country Boy’. James will headline the festival of indie music with tunes from their 17th album, All The Colours Of You, alongside favourite such as 'Sit Down', 'Laid', and 'She's a Star'.

Event promoter, Giles Cooper, said: “It has been a long time coming, but at last our James show is happening. We are absolutely delighted to welcome The Charlatans as special guests for what should be a memorable afternoon and evening of live entertainment.”

Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath will play host to live shows by Rag 'n' Bone Man, Nile Rodgers, Culture Club, Dave Rodigan, James in June 2022 - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

The James gig will be followed by five other rescheduled Heritage Live concerts in the grounds of the Hampstead mansion; Rag 'n' Bone Man on June 11, 2022, Dave Rodigan's Outlook Orchestra on June 12, Culture Club and Bananarama on June 17 and Nile Rodgers and Chic on June 18, 2022.

Tickets from Heritage Live.