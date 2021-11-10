Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Indie stars James announce rescheduled Kenwood gig

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:28 AM November 10, 2021
James will play their rescheduled Kenwood House gig on June 10, 2022

James will play their rescheduled Kenwood House gig on June 10, 2022 - Credit: Supplied

Manchester rockers James will headline a rescheduled Hampstead Heath show next summer.

Alongside the previously announced Maximo Park, Get Cape. Wear Cape Fly, and The Sherlocks, the indie stars will be joined in the grounds of Kenwood House on June 10, 2022 by special guests The Charlatans.

This summer's planned gigs were postponed due to Covid and the weather, but event organisers Heritage Live pledge that original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date.

The Charlatans

The Charlatans are the new special guests for the Kenwood House show on June 10, 2022 - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

The long-awaited outdoor gig will kick off with the Shiiine On indie DJs, followed by The Charlatans celebrating their three decade career with some of their top 10 hits including 'The Only One I Know,’ ‘Indian Rope,’ and ‘North Country Boy’. James will headline the festival of indie music with tunes from their 17th album, All The Colours Of You, alongside favourite such as 'Sit Down', 'Laid', and 'She's a Star'.

Event promoter, Giles Cooper, said: “It has been a long time coming, but at last our James show is happening. We are absolutely delighted to welcome The Charlatans as special guests for what should be a memorable afternoon and evening of live entertainment.”

Kenwood House

Kenwood House on Hampstead Heath will play host to live shows by Rag 'n' Bone Man, Nile Rodgers, Culture Club, Dave Rodigan, James in June 2022 - Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Live

You may also want to watch:

The James gig will be followed by five other rescheduled Heritage Live concerts in the grounds of the Hampstead mansion; Rag 'n' Bone Man on June 11, 2022, Dave Rodigan's Outlook Orchestra on June 12, Culture Club and Bananarama on June 17 and Nile Rodgers and Chic on June 18, 2022.

Tickets from Heritage Live.

Most Read

  1. 1 Camden's trans crossing causes stir over impact on disabled community
  2. 2 Back to the future: Vintage London bus rides in Muswell Hill
  3. 3 Man stabbed twice in a month - allegedly by 'same suspect'
  1. 4 'Uncharted territory': Richard in 18th day of hunger strike for Nazanin
  2. 5 'Architectural injustice': Residents condemn plans to alter 1930s Art Deco block
  3. 6 20 of the best places for fish and chips in north London
  4. 7 New community centre lined up for Kentish Town
  5. 8 'Torture': Just Eat cycle couriers vs Highgate Hill
  6. 9 Third arrest after Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock
  7. 10 Muswell Hill stands as one in Remembrance to fallen
Music
Hampstead News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
canons

London Fire Brigade

Crouch End fire damages fish shop

Sally Patterson and Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
cash machine

Alexandra Palace | Updated

Men steal almost £50k from Alexandra Palace cash machines in 2am raid

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Bilan was found guilty following a trial

Kentish Town man convicted of attempted rape of housemate

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon