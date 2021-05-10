James, Feeder and Maxïmo Park to play opening night of Kenwood

Published: 12:42 PM May 10, 2021

James will headline the opening night of Kenwood's concert series with one of the UK's first post-lockdown outdoor gigs.

The summer concerts get underway on June 24 just three days after the national lockdown is due to end, with Feeder, Maxïmo Park and The Snuts also on the bill.

Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, The Sherlocks and grunge punk outfit Cruel Hearts Club complete the line-up for the Hampstead Heath concert which starts at 3pm with music from Shiiine On DJs.

Boy George, Rag'n'Bone Man and David Rodigan will also play in the grounds of the English Heritage mansion over the following days.

Giles Cooper organiser of the Heritage Live concert series says: “After 15 months of lockdown and restrictions, this event will be a resounding statement that live music is back in our lives! Audiences, artists, staff and crew have been itching to get back to what they love and I’ve no doubt this will be a fantastic celebration of what’s great about live music."

Tim Booth from James, continued: “Right now James are in a fully tested Covid bubble rehearsing for this concert. You never really value some things until you’ve lost them -so now, to be playing together in a room, to be coming to play to an audience, to be working with all the people who put on these amazing events, things we used to take for granted - we are re-appreciating in a deep way. As one of the first concerts out of lockdown, this will be a massive celebration. Let's have a party!”

Manchester band James headline the opening night of Kenwood's summer concert series - Credit: Courtesy Heritage Live

The Manchester band's legendary live sets include hits such as Sit Down, Laid, She's A Star and Say Something. Their recent homespun live album – Live in Extraordinary Times – debuted at number one in the UK midweek charts, and their soon to be released 16th studio album, All The Colours Of You takes the band into new territory.

Welsh band Feeder have released ten studio albums, including Echo Park, Comfort of Sound and Renegades, and are responsible for rock anthems including ‘Just the Way I'm Feeling’, ‘Tumble and Fall’, ‘Just a Day’, ‘Feeling a Moment’ and ‘Buck Rogers’. Meanwhile, Newcastle's Maxïmo Park are riding high from their latest record, Nature Always Wins - which peaked at No.2 in the charts this year and are behind indie anthems 'Apply Some Pressure', 'Our Velocity' and 'Books from Boxes'.

Paul Smith from the band, said: “We were asked a few weeks ago if we wanted to be James' special guests at the first big London gig after this awful year, so we obviously said yes. Our new album went to Number 2 and we couldn't celebrate by playing live, so this will be an opportunity to give those songs their first airing to a big outdoor audience.”

All ticket applicants must Pre-register to buy tickets in the Presale from 9am May 25 with tickets going on general sale on May 27.

https://www.heritagelive.net/