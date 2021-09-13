Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Jacksons Lane to reopen after revamp with circus spectacular

Bridget Galton

Published: 3:04 PM September 13, 2021   
'Luminosa' by the Lost in Translation circus companyJuly 3, 2021Photograph : Luke MacGregor

Jacksons Lane and Lost in Translation present Luminosa which reopens the Highgate arts centre after a 10 month refurb

Jacksons Lane welcomes back the public after a multi-million pound revamp with the world premiere of circus cabaret Luminosa.

The former Edwardian church has been shuttered since November 2020 while it upgrades the foyer, seating, rehearsal spaces and disabled access.

Tuesday (September 21) is the first chance to see the refurbished Highgate arts centre with a feelgood opening show which marries daring feats and live music as performers dance, juggle and use the tipsy hoop.

Artistic director Adrian Berry, who has co-directed Luminosa, said: "Through revitalising its space Jacksons Lane will ensure that it is viable for the 21st century: for audiences, for performers, for everyone. Despite income falling sharply, our enthusiasm for providing vibrant, thrilling art has not dimmed."

The proposed new box office at Jacksons Lane

The proposed new box office at Jacksons Lane - Credit: Citizens Design Bureau

The £5 million plus scheme to create a new entrance with cafe, bar and box office, redeveloped rehearsal studios and auditorium has been funded by Arts Council England, Haringey Council and other trusts including the foundation of late Highgate resident Victoria Wood. 

Lost In Translation's Luminosa runs September 21-29. https://www.jacksonslane.org.uk/

