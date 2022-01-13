Holocaust Memorial Day marked with online and in-person events

Lectures, talks, music, readings and film showings are taking place online and in person across north London to mark the Holocaust and Nazi genocide.

On January 23, the inaugural Sabina Miller Memorial Lecture will be given by Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. The free event – Embracing Difference: Is it too late? – starts at 3pm and is organised by Hampstead Synagogue in Dennington Park Road in memory of the late community member and Holocaust survivor who worked closely with the trust.

Holocaust survivor Sabina Miller with her mother's jumper - Credit: Archant

On Holocaust Memorial Day, January 27 - the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau – the Freud Museum is holding an online talk on Muriel Gardiner and Her Legacy. The American psychoanalyst saved hundreds of lives during World War II by smuggling false passports into Austria and hiding resistance fighters. She also bought Sigmund Freud's last home in Maresfield Gardens Hampstead and helped establish the Freud Museum. Muriel Gardiner and her Legacy is at 6pm.

Muriel Gardiner c.1918 ©Connie Harvey. Image courtesy Freud Museum - Credit: Connie Harvey/Freud Museum London

JW3 in Finchley Road holds an all-day commemorative event on January 28 featuring survivors, guest speakers, music, drama, readings and film. Starting at 10.30am the Holocaust Memorial Day Commemoration is both in-person and live-streamed.

Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony, Jewish Community Centre London, Finchley Road. Picture: Paul Toeman Photography - Credit: Archant

Music on the Brink of Destruction from 1-2pm on January 26 marks the extraordinary range of music – both forced and voluntary – that took place in the Nazi camps and ghettos from 1933 to 1945. Organised by UCL in Bloomsbury, Professor Shirli Gilbert shares some of the musical works and songs from the period including rare post-war recordings.

The impact of the Holocaust and genocide on women is highlighted on February 2. The free online event with Laura Marks, chair of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, discusses women as survivors, perpetrators, victims and preventers of genocide. Starting at 8pm it features survivor Mala Tribich who was born in Poland in 1930, spent time in Ravensbruck concentration camp and lost many family members in the Holocaust.

Laura Marks OBE - Credit: Laura Marks



