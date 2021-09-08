Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Festival of music and philosophy returns to Hampstead

Bridget Galton

Published: 5:09 PM September 8, 2021   
HowTheLightGetsIn runs in the grounds of Kenwood House from September 18-19

Billed as the world's largest festival of philosophy and music, HowTheLightGetsIn returns to Kenwood for a weekend of 'life-affirming' experiences, and talks by leading thinkers.

More than 100 events take place over the weekend of September 18 and 19, from kaleidoscopic parties and philosophy breakfasts to round table feasts and film screenings.

Ivo Graham and Robin Ince are among the comedy line-up, while festival-goers can get their groove on courtesy of DJs, singer-songwriters, jazz and world music including Coco and the Butterfields and London Afrobeat Collective. 

Cabaret performances are headlined by the fabulous Bourgeois&Maurice, while the footsore can settle down for screenings in DokBox's boutique candle-lit picture house.

Founded by philosopher Hilary Lawson as a 'playground for the soul' the main draw is the talk and debate, on everything from metaphysics to sex to big tech and the search for meaning.

Speakers this year include Peter Tatchell on Trans Warfare, Vince Cable on The Challenge of China, Melanie Challenger on The Automated Parent, Anil Seth on How to Understand Consciousness, and rebel Hampstead scientist Rupert Sheldrake.

With street food trucks and craft beers among the refreshments, HowTheLightGetsIn 2021 should nourish the mind, body and soul.

Buy tickets from https://howthelightgetsin.org/festivals/september

