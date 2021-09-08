Festival of music and philosophy returns to Hampstead

Published: 5:09 PM September 8, 2021

HowTheLightGetsIn is in the grounds of Kenwood House over the weekend of September 18-19 - Credit: The Manc Photographer

Billed as the world's largest festival of philosophy and music, HowTheLightGetsIn returns to Kenwood for a weekend of 'life-affirming' experiences, and talks by leading thinkers.

More than 100 events take place over the weekend of September 18 and 19, from kaleidoscopic parties and philosophy breakfasts to round table feasts and film screenings.

HowTheLightGetsIn - Credit: Themancphotographer

Ivo Graham and Robin Ince are among the comedy line-up, while festival-goers can get their groove on courtesy of DJs, singer-songwriters, jazz and world music including Coco and the Butterfields and London Afrobeat Collective.

Cabaret performances are headlined by the fabulous Bourgeois&Maurice, while the footsore can settle down for screenings in DokBox's boutique candle-lit picture house.

Founded by philosopher Hilary Lawson as a 'playground for the soul' the main draw is the talk and debate, on everything from metaphysics to sex to big tech and the search for meaning.

Music comedy and cabaret are on the bill for the festival - Credit: The Manc Photographer

You may also want to watch:

Speakers this year include Peter Tatchell on Trans Warfare, Vince Cable on The Challenge of China, Melanie Challenger on The Automated Parent, Anil Seth on How to Understand Consciousness, and rebel Hampstead scientist Rupert Sheldrake.

With street food trucks and craft beers among the refreshments, HowTheLightGetsIn 2021 should nourish the mind, body and soul.

HowTheLightGetsIn 2021 runs on Hampstead Heath - Credit: The Manc Photographer

Buy tickets from https://howthelightgetsin.org/festivals/september