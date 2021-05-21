Hilary Mantel interviewed for Proms at St Jude's Lit Fest

Published: 8:00 AM May 21, 2021

Hilary Mantel will give a memorial lecture in memory of David Cohen at the Proms at St Jude's - Credit: Archant

A recorded interview with Wolf Hall author Hilary Mantel launches the 2021 Proms at St Jude’s Literary Festival.

The Booker prize winner will be in conversation with broadcaster Mark Lawson for a memorial interview in honour of the late Proms' patron Dr David Cohen. Mantel won the David Cohen prize for Literature in 2013 and the recorded interview can be viewed free of charge from June 19.

Other authors appearing live at Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb as part of the 2021 lit fest include Hampstead barrister Philippe Sands with his latest history The Ratline, BBC corespondent Rory Cellan-Jones discussing the technology revolution and his book Always On, columnist Sathnam Sanghera talking about Empireland, QC Marina Wheeler - ex wife of Boris Johnson - with memoir The Lost Homestead about her anglo-Indian family, conflict zone surgeon David Nott on his book War Doctor, Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason on raising a family of gifted musicians, and John Preston's on his book Fall about the mysterious death of Robert Maxwell.

Sathnam Sanghera appears at the Proms at St Jude's lit fest 2021 - Credit: Supplied

“We were privileged to have the philanthropist Dr David Cohen as an engaged patron, friend and member of our community,” said Niamh O’Donnell-Keenan, Proms Trustee and LitFest Chair, “and are delighted to honour his involvement in the local community and his support of Proms with this annual interview. We are grateful to Hilary Mantel and Mark Lawson for launching this series and helping to share his legacy so widely.”

The 10th annual lit fest runs over the weekend of June 26 and 27. Live events will follow latest Government Covid guidelines and £10 tickets must be booked in advance, or booklovers can watch online for £5 per event.

British surgeon David Nott, centre, and members of his team in the hospital in Rutshuru, in the DR Congo, where he worked as a volunteer with medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres. - Credit: PA

The community festival runs from June 26 until July 4 with a programme of live concerts, talks and heritage walks ranging from a gentle stroll in Kenwood to explorations of Shakespeare’s London and Suburb founder Henrietta Barnett’s early days in Whitechapel.

The Box Office opens May 29 with all profits going to two charities Toynbee Hall and North London Hospice.

For full programme details go to https://www.promsatstjudes.org.uk/