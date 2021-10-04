Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Scenes of Hampstead and Highgate captured in watercolours

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 2:51 PM October 4, 2021   
The Old Diary Kenwood

The Old Dairy, Kenwood - Credit: Cathy Burkinshaw

Vistas of Kenwood, Pond Square, and the High Street go on show in the Highgate Watercolour Group's annual exhibition.

Running at Lauderdale House from October 20 until November 15, the display showcases the latest work by the group, who recently celebrated the refurbishment during lockdown of their room at 10a South Grove.

The group, which was formed in 1980 as part of The Highgate Society, usually meet on Thursdays to paint together, but also venture out beyond Pond Square to capture buildings, townscapes and landscapes.

Group treasurer Sue Lees, who is fond of painting outdoors, shows her watercolour of Highgate High Street.

Zebra Shadows

Zebra Shadows - Credit: Sue Lees

While Cathy Burkinshaw who has been painting the Heath during the 150th anniversary of the act that saved it, has captured the wildflower meadows near the dairy at Kenwood

Group member Vanessa Whinney said: "She excels at buildings and was a successful contributor to our exploration of buildings at risk for the Highgate Society in 2019.

Festival in the Square, Highgate

Festival in the Square, Highgate - Credit: Philip Sanderson

Highgate painter Philip Sanderson features the village's annual festival in Pond Square.

"Philip has used his memory and experience to capture the atmosphere of the Fair in the Square, which sadly has not been held for two consecutive years. His paintings are much-loved, and he held a successful exhibition at the Highgate Gallery in 2020 just before the Christmas lockdown," added Whinney.

Dreams of Portmeirion

Dreams of Portmeirion - Credit: Chris Baker

Co-chair Chris Baker's Dreams of Portmeirion is inspired by the Welsh village famous for its Italianate design and as the location for TV series The Prisoner.

"Chris paints dreamlike scenes in beautiful clear colours. She challenges our imagination with startling and innovative compositions and paints many local scenes in Highgate and Crouch End."

And Andrew Riley's Frozen Pond is an example of his "fantastic, meticulous landscapes, based on real places and his imagination" and "his talent is to characterize weather, which plays a vital role in his compositions."

Highgate Tunnels

HighgateTunnels - Credit: Jacqueline Freeman

Newcomer, Crouch End artist Jacqueline Freeman, specialises in painting local scenes in a unique graphic style, and has submitted one of The Highgate Tunnels.

Tools of My Trade

Tools of My Trade - Credit: Vanessa Whinney

Whinney's own The Tools of my Trade depicts a beautiful enamel watercolour box handmade by Craig Young, which she uses when painting outdoors.

https://www.highgatewatercolour.org.uk/

