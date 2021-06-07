Highgate's Fair in the Square cancelled for 2021
The annual Fair in the Square in Highgate has been cancelled - yet another event to fall by the wayside from Covid-19.
Though organisers had hoped to hold it on Sunday June 12, the team behind the festival felt it was no longer prudent to host it in 2021.
The event usually sees thousands flock to Pond Square and South Grove where there are stalls, activities for families, and a range of performances from local groups.
In a statement, the organising committee said: "Sadly, we have decided it would be prudent not to hold the Fair this year."
The committee added that instead its thoughts have turned to 2022.
It continued: "We apologise for any disappointment this may cause but we hope to put on a very special Fair on 11 June 2022 for everyone to enjoy. Hope to see you there!”
The Fair in the Square - which was also cancelled in 2020 - always includes a sheep show, and provides an opportunity for local charities to fundraise.
