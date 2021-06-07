Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Highgate's Fair in the Square cancelled for 2021

Sam Volpe

Published: 1:55 PM June 7, 2021   
Crowds can no longer gather for the annual Fair in the Square like last year on South Grove. Picture

Highgate's Fair in the Square has been cancelled due to Covid-19 for the second year in succession - Credit: Archant

The annual Fair in the Square in Highgate has been cancelled - yet another event to fall by the wayside from Covid-19.

Though organisers had hoped to hold it on Sunday June 12, the team behind the festival felt it was no longer prudent to host it in 2021. 

The event usually sees thousands flock to Pond Square and South Grove where there are stalls, activities for families, and a range of performances from local groups.

In a statement, the organising committee said: "Sadly, we have decided it would be prudent not to hold the Fair this year."

The committee added that instead its thoughts have turned to 2022. 

It continued: "We apologise for any disappointment this may cause but we hope to put on a very special Fair on 11 June 2022 for everyone to enjoy. Hope to see you there!” 

You may also want to watch:

The Fair in the Square - which was also cancelled in 2020 - always includes a sheep show, and provides an opportunity for local charities to fundraise.

Charity
Highgate Festival
Highgate News

