Highgate Lit and Sci members show off creative talents at art show

The talents of members of the The Highgate Literary and Scientific Institution will be celebrated in a group exhibition next month.

Featuring prints, pastels, watercolours, oils and more, the Members' Art Exhibition is held every three years and showcases the "depth and breadth of talent" from both amateur and professional artists.

Running from February 4-17 at Highgate Gallery, South Grove, artworks range from Vanessa Whinney's watercolour of Southwold, to printer Barbara Herrmann's female nude, and Caron Dunkley's remarkable textile works including a view from Hampstead Heath.

View from the River Lea mixed media on paper - Credit: Liz Sutherland

Members submit up to three pieces each and a panel including artist and teacher Simon Turner, and Mary Shurman select the highest quality work. One of the artists will be in the gallery each day to talk to visitors and introduce the show.

Red Buoys, Southwold - Credit: Vanessa Whinney

Opening times at The Highgate Literary and Scientific Institution, 11, South Grove, Highgate are Friday 1-5pm, Sat 11-4pm and Sun 11-5pm closed Sundays. Visit hlsi.net/highgate-gallery