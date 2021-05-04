Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Hampstead Summer Festival returns in the garden of Keats House

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:04 PM May 4, 2021   
The summer festival culminates in a family garden party with activities for children

The Hampstead Summer Festival culminates on July 4, 2021 with a family garden party including activities for children - Credit: Keats Community Library

A scaled down Hampstead Summer festival runs over two weekends in the garden of Keats House with open air theatre, family events, folk music and an art exhibition.

After being forced to cancel in 2020, the annual community event is back with highlights including an al fresco production of Twelfth Night, a family garden party run by Keats Community Library, a musical based on The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady, and the ever popular Art Fair run by Hampstead School of Art.

To control numbers and maintain Covid precautions, organisers opted for a smaller community festival instead of the usual street fair in Hampstead High Street which has attracted large crowds in recent years.

“What a treat it will be, after months of lockdown, to bring back this popular fixture on the Hampstead summer calendar,” said founding committee member Els Bauer. “We really can’t wait to see everyone again.”

The Festival kicks off on June 26 with the art fair, exhibiting paintings and sculpture by local artists alongside craft and food stalls, ice creams and a wine bar. On Sunday 27, Drama Impact company performs a family friendly version of Twelfth Night, where children can come and see the Jacobean-style costumes and talk to the actors before the performance. The company previously brought Much Ado About Nothing to Keats House in 2019 and artistic director David Houston said: "Drama Impact are very pleased to be once again be performing in the amazing gardens of the poet John Keat's former home in Hampstead which lends itself perfectly to a summer's afternoon or evening of Shakespeare."

You may also want to watch:

July 3, sees a new folk musical by Broomdasher celebrating the 150th Anniversary of Edith Holden’s birth, with extracts from Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady and folk music of the era sung a capella. And the festival culminates on July 4 with a garden party with rhyme-time, storytelling, art activities, a giant chess set, a birds of prey demonstration, and a display of the finalists of the Children’s Art Competition. Refreshments include ice creams, tea and cake and a wine bar. 

The KCL garden party will include a display of birds of prey

The KCL garden party will include a display of birds of prey - Credit: Courtesy of KCL

Profits from the 2021 events will support Keats Community Library and Hampstead School of Art "two important and cherished community organisations that depend on the Festival's support to continue their vital work in our community".

Most Read

  1. 1 Luxury vegan truffle shop opens in Hampstead
  2. 2 St John's Wood High Street traders' fears after Harry's closure
  3. 3 Tim Burton's former Primrose Hill home on the market for £20m
  1. 4 London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates
  2. 5 Memories of growing up in Hampstead's Heath House mansion
  3. 6 Kim Little relieved at Arsenal's win over Everton to all but seal a Champions League place
  4. 7 ‘We’re hanging on’ - Golders Green business owners on reopening
  5. 8 Climate change, Mary Feilding Guild, the Ponds, Finsbury Park, cladding and WAC Arts
  6. 9 Raab concedes Nazanin held 'hostage' amid rumours UK could pay Iran debt
  7. 10 St John's Wood's famous Harry Morgan restaurant closes

For more information or to get involved visit

Drama Impact Company's production of Twelfth Night takes place outdoors in the grounds of Keats House

Drama Impact Company's production of Twelfth Night takes place outdoors in the grounds of Keats House - Credit: Drama Impact Company/David Houston

 http://www.hampsteadsummerfestival.com/  

Bookings for Twelfth Night on https://dramaimpact.com/event-listing-page/

Hampstead Summer Festival
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lorraine Brown wrote much of Uncoupling during her lunch hour as a secretary at Devonshire House prep School

Books

Hampstead secretary wrote debut novel in Waterstones during lunch hour

Isabelle Walker

Logo Icon
Residents of Greencroft Gardens, Swiss Cottage.

Environment News | Special Report

Road changes have filled streets with toxic gas, say residents

Charles Thomson

person
Primrose Hill at night

Primrose Hill closure 'not working': Residents despair at late-night noise

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Campbell and Fiona Millar on Hampstead Heath with their dog Skye

Mental Health

Alastair Campbell on mental health and the 'godsend' of Hampstead Heath

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus