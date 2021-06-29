Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Summer Festival gets under way with art fair

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:28 PM June 29, 2021   
Isabel Langtry

Isabel Langtry Principal of Hampstead School of Art in Oriel Place Hampstead - Credit: Steven Bobasch

The Hampstead Summer Festival kicked off on Saturday with the Art Fair in the garden of Keats House.

Highgate actor and author Simon Callow opened the festival before touring the Picture The Heath competition entries and the open art exhibition, organised by Hampstead School of Art.

Simon Callow

Highgate actor and author Simon Callow declared the art fair open at Hampstead Summer Festival and helped to judge the Picture the Heath competition alongside Isabel Langtry Principal of Hampstead School of Art - Credit: Steven Bobasch

Festival organisers had moved the Art Fair down to Keats House from its usual location at Whitestone Pond to help manage the Covid regulations.

Children and pets enjoyed the Art Fair at Keats House Hampstead

Children and pets enjoyed the Art Fair at Keats House Hampstead - Credit: Steven Bobasch

Visitors enjoyed delicious food and drink in the grounds of Keats House

Visitors to the art fair enjoyed delicious food and drink in the grounds of Keats House - Credit: Steven Bobasch

Throughout the Festival, discs hand painted by students and tutors at Hampstead School of Art in Kidderpore Avenue adorn the ancient plane tree in Oriel Place. At the end of the festival they will be sold in aid of local charities Keats Community Library and Hampstead School of Art.

The festival will see a performance of The Country Diary of An Edwardian Lady on July 3 and a garden party on July 4 from 2-5pm in Keats House Garden, where families can enjoy rhyme-time, storytelling, a demonstration of birds of prey, a giant chess set, a wine bar, tea and cake. Finalists of the Children's Art Competition will be on display. 

Visit www.hampsteadsummerfestival.com

You may also want to watch:

Hampstead Summer Festival
Hampstead News

