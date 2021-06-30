Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Players stage 'The Dream' in Hampstead Parish churchyard

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:59 AM June 30, 2021   
Hampstead Players production of A Midsummer Nights Dream. Pictured Emma Lyndon-Stanford as Titania

Hampstead's long-running am-dram group donned their costumes in preparation for their big performance this weekend.

The Hampstead Players perform Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in the churchyard at Hampstead Parish Church from Thursday to Saturday. (July 1-3)

Hampstead Players production of A Midsummer Nights Dream. Pictured Matt Williams as Puck

Founded by Graham and Sue Dowell in 1976, they have been dedicated to pursuing "high standards" and doing justice to the work of great dramatists "with enthusiasm, and a sense of fun" ever since.

Although they usually perform inside St John's, the bard's tale of Athenian lovers lost in the forest at the mercy of mischief-making fairies is well suited to being performed outdoors and Director Veronica Stalberg has lent it a feminist theme with Oberon, Titania and Bottom played by women and the mechanicals lobbying for equal rights and pay.

Hampstead Players production of A Midsummer Nights Dream. The cast

Stage manager Kim Boursnell said: "It's thematic to play The Dream in a beautiful Victorian churchyard and because of Covid restrictions it's much safer for the cast and the audience. We're so excited to put this on after having our plans cancelled last summer."

Visit www.hampsteadplayers.org.uk

