Lido and pond scenes on display at Hampstead Heath

Scenes of the pool and men's pond are on display on the walls of the Parliament Hill Lido Cafe.

Hackney artist Becky Baur's work covers a variety of subject matters including, still life, imaginary settings, and imagery of the Hampstead Ponds.

Men's Pond, Hampstead Heath - Credit: Becky Baur

"The work uses vibrant colour and a more subtle palette for landscape paintings and giclée prints," said Baur, who graduated in Fine Art from Brighton before working as a freelance textile designer for fashion brands such as Gap, Tommy Hilfiger and M&S.

She has also turned her hand to illustrating children's books, and sells a range of cards, stationary, cushions and mugs at beckybaur.co.uk.

Parliament Hill Lido painting - Credit: Becky Baur

Her exhibition at the Lido Cafe includes a series of paintings on cardboard, canvas and wood and runs until February 14.