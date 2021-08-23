Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Gender-blind Twelfth Night performed in a Hampstead wood

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 4:08 PM August 23, 2021   
Clare Janew as Orsino and Emily Hill as Cesario/Viola with Valentine (Edward Smith)

Clare Janew as Orsino and Emily Hill as Cesario/Viola with Valentine (Edward Smith) in rehearsal for Twelfth Night - Credit: Garden Suburb Theatre

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night gets a post-war setting and gender-blind casting in Garden Suburb Theatre's open air production.

The tale of twins separated by a shipwreck features a gender-swapping plotline with heroine Viola disguising herself as a young man – then falling for her boss Duke Orsino.

The amateur theatre group's version is set in 1945 and features a female Feste, Malvolio and Orsino - with hilarious results. Director Teresa Poland says one of Shakespeare's funniest works is played for laughs in the idyllic setting of Little Wood, Hampstead Garden Suburb.

“The period just after the war was a little like what we’re going through now – people rediscovering joy, and starting to feel positive again," she said.

Cesario/Viola (Emily Hill) and Olivia (Yvonne Ikwueke) in rehearsal for Garden Suburb Theatre's Twelfth Night

Cesario/Viola (Emily Hill) and Olivia (Yvonne Ikwueke) in rehearsal for Garden Suburb Theatre's Twelfth Night - Credit: Supplied

“The casting was genuinely gender-blind – we just put in the best we had, regardless of whether they were male or female."

You may also want to watch:

The production runs from August 27 to September 4 September.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/gardensuburbtheatre for tickets.

Most Read

  1. 1 POSTPONED: Boy George and David Rodigan Kenwood dates cancelled due to safety concerns
  2. 2 North London's alluring luxury restaurant at a classic car showroom
  3. 3 Camden shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
  1. 4 POSTPONED: Boy George & Culture Club and David Rodigan
  2. 5 Sean Lock remembered: 'He really, really cared about others'
  3. 6 Double murder: Police seek man after fatal stabbings
  4. 7 'The War Against the BBC' – live event at Burgh House
  5. 8 Man in critical condition after Camden High Street collision
  6. 9 POSTPONED: James and Rag'n'Bone Man Kenwood House dates cancelled over safety concerns
  7. 10 Double murder: Victims Sharon and Clinton named as manhunt continues
Theatre
Hampstead Garden Suburb News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Muswell Hill's Sean Lock, Naomie Harris and Lee Mack

Obituary | Video

Muswell Hill comic Sean Lock dies at 58

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Residents point to the new No Right Turn sign at the top of Swains Lane

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods | Video

Highgate residents rally against 'nightmare' no right turns

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Residents Annie and Emily Arkell stand at the corner of Mildura Court N8, in front of the disputed p

Planning and Development

Nursery play area plan scrapped after resident backlash

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The Marcus Rashford mural in the dark at Highgate Wood School

Huge Marcus Rashford mural painted on Highgate Wood School building

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon