Stellar line up at Kenwood House for FTWeekend Festival

Published: 12:25 PM August 25, 2021

The FTWeekend Festival returns to Kenwood House on September 4 with talks, tastings, poetry readings and music taking place across seven stages. - Credit: Anna Gordon

Scientists, chefs, authors and politicians will take to the stage at Kenwood House for an inspirational day of debate and entertainment.

Ex Prime Mnister Sir John Major, Oxford vaccine inventor Sarah Gilbert, and Booker prize winner Ian McEwan are among the speakers at the dog-friendly FTWeekend Festival which returns to the Hampstead mansion after a year's hiatus.

Based on the theme of Reawakening: Imagining a post-pandemic world, historian Simon Schama, novelists Elif Shafak and Ben Okri, poet and playwright Inua Ellams, broadcaster Trevor Phillips, and V&A director Tristram Hunt will explore the issues of the day, while chefs Angela Hartnett and Claudia Roden will share their food expertise, and designer Patrick Grant talks fashion.

The September 4 festival takes place across seven stages with a huge breadth of content embracing Literature & Tech; Arts; Food, Drink and Travel; FT Money; House & Home; How To Spend It; FT Cooks Live and the FTWeekend main stage.

Cooking demos, wine and whisky tastings, book signings, quizzes, poetry readings and exhibitors offering interiors and style inspiration are on offer alongside music performances from celebrated composer and pianist Max Richter, and the London Symphony Orchestra's Brass Ensemble.

Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf at a previous FTWeekend Festival at Kenwood House, Hampstead. - Credit: Anna Gordon

You may also want to watch:

Guests can refuel between sessions at one of the bars or food trucks in the Kenwood grounds.

Alec Russell, FTWeekend editor, said: “We are thrilled to have drawn such an impressive and eclectic group of speakers to the FTWeekend Festival. It’s the moment each year when we bring our journalism to life on stage, and seek to inspire, entertain and provoke, just as we do in print and online each weekend. I’m confident that at Kenwood House we’ll give guests the uplifting outdoor experience that we have so missed, as we reconnect and look to the future”.

The FTWeekend Festival on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Anna Gordon

Event organisers will continue to monitor and follow Government COVID-19 regulations and all who attend will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.

Ham&High readers can get £5 off the £99 tickets by using the code HAMHIGH at checkout. Bookings from https://ftweekend.live.ft.com/