The Highbury Leisure Centre is one of many places where kids can swim in north London - Credit: PA

With the school holidays just two months away, it can never be too early to start planning those summer activities.

To that end, we've created a round-up of the best things to do to keep the kids busy.

The activities below are bound to put smiles on faces, and better yet, they're all in north London.

1. Kentish Town City Farm - Kentish Town

Kentish Town City Farm goats waiting for breakfast - Credit: Polly Hancock

Where: 1 Cressfield Close, off Grafton Road, NW5 4BN

Price: Free - no booking required

This farm - run by a local charity on a four-acre site - boasts animal pasture areas, community gardens, a wildlife pond, and a riding arena.

Children can cook in the farm kitchen using fresh ingredients from the community gardens, while the gardens offer an opportunity learn about wildlife and growing food.

There is also a Young Farmers Club for those aged between 8-16 years.

The farm is open seven days a week from 9am-5.00pm.

Further information: Visit this link.

2. Highbury Leisure Centre - Islington

Swimming is the perfect kids activity, and East Ham leisure centre is one of the best places in east London to do it - Credit: PA

Where: Highbury Crescent, Islington, N5 1RR

Price: Varies depending on activity

One of a number of Better facilities in north London, this leisure centre boasts a brand new six lane, 25m swimming pool.

Throughout the summer holidays Islington Council and Better are offering free swimming lessons for under-3s accompanied by an adult, children aged 4-16, families and people aged over 60.

The sessions will be taking place at the Highbury Leisure Centre, Archway Leisure Centre, Cally Pool, and the Ironmonger Row Baths.

Elsewhere, there are outdoor football pitches and squash courts at the Finsbury Leisure Centre, and a trampoline park and ice rink at the Sobell Leisure Centre.

Further information: Visit this link.

3. Woodberry Wetlands - Hackney

The nature reserve at Woodberry Wetlands is free to visit every day of the week - Credit: Penny Dixie

Where: Main Entrance via New River Path Lordship Road, N16 5HQ

Price: Free

A five minute walk from Manor House, Stoke Newington and Woodberry Down, this nature reserve is open between 9am-4.00pm every day of the week.

Species in the Wetlands include populations of pochard, shoveler, and gadwall ducks during the winter, and reed warbler and bunting during spring and summer.

The Coal House Café and visitor centre boasts a rooftop patio, waterside terrace and sizeable garden.

Further information: Visit this link.

4. Puttstars - Harrow

Where: St George's Shopping Centre, 2nd Floor, Harrow, HA1 1HS

Price: Juniors - £4.80 / Adults - £5.80 / Families - £21.15 (all for nine courses)

A perfect day out for those who like a little bit of friendly competition, Puttstars has three nine-hole courses to choose from: Zig Zag, Slingshot and Pin Ball.

There's also a range of amusements on site, and a diner serving all the classic favourites.

Further information: Visit this link.

5. London Zoo - Regent's Park

ZSL London Zoo is the perfect day out for kids - Credit: ZSL

Where: Outer Circle, Regent's Park, NW1 4RY

Price: Child - £23.10 / Adult - £35.50 (prices include voluntary donation)

This ZSL facility at Regent's Park has everything a child could ever want in a day out, including animals such as otters, giraffes and okapis.

The zoo also boasts an Animal Adventure zone which takes young visitors on a journey to meet animals ranging from eagle owls and porcupines to mongooses and meerkats.

Further information: Visit this link.