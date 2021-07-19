Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London

Published: 1:37 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 1:58 PM July 19, 2021

It's going to be a bigger summer ahead – and it begins right now. Here are five great options this week.

Kaleidoscope Festival, Alexandra Palace, July 24

Running from 1pm to 10pm in the grounds of the Muswell Hill landmark, this joyful one-day festival features music from Groove Armada, The Coral and Norman Jay, comedy from Reginald D Hunter and Phil Wang, plus family workshops, great food and drink and no mud or camping.

https://kaleidoscope-festival.com/

Ricky Gervais, SuperNature, O2 Forum, July 22

Comedian Ricky Gervais plays a warm up gig at the O2 Forum Kentish Town for his new show SuperNature - Credit: PA WIRE

The weekend really starts on Thursday, with the Hampstead comic performing a special warm-up for his latest show SuperNature at the legendary Kentish Town venue. Gervais returns to live performance following the success of his Netflix stand-up special Humanity and acclaimed sit com After Life. There are scant details of what his new show is about, but if you love Gervais roll up and find out.

https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2forumkentishtown/events/1340535/ricky-gervais-supernature-tickets

Pete Doherty, PowerHaus, Camden Town, July 24

Pete Doherty performed with his band Babyshambles at the Roundhouse on Monday. Picture: PA Archive/Andrew Milligan - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Bought during lockdown, Vince Power's newest venue celebrates the end of Covid restrictions with a gig by the ex Libertines and Babyshambles frontman. Returning to his familiar stomping ground the rock'n'roller will be performing "an exclusive and intimate set" in the former Dingwalls building beside Camden Lock.

https://powerhauscamden.com/gigs/peter-doherty/

Photography Workshop, Hampstead Heath, July 24

Cllr Berry said more trees were needed in public places, to over shade in an 'overheating city every summer'. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Starting at the Education Centre next to the lido at 8.30am, this one-day digital photography workshop offers the chance to engage with nature by photographing the Heath's 700 acres. Participants will then return to the education centre for group discussions and an image editing and printing session which will result in everyone taking away an exhibition quality print of their work.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/photography-workshops-on-hampstead-heath-tickets-85501877417

Knives Out and The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long The Luna Cinema, Kenwood House, July 23 and 24

Notting Hill was partly filmed in the grounds of Kenwood House where the film classic screens as part of The Luna Cinema's outdoor season next week. - Credit: The Luna Cinema

With the Daniel Craig detective thriller on Friday 23rd and Hugh Jackman's toe-tapping Barnum tribute on July 24, settle down under the stars with a picnic or a drink from the bar and enjoy open air cinema in the grounds of the Hampstead mansion.

https://www.thelunacinema.com/