Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 1:37 PM July 19, 2021    Updated: 1:58 PM July 19, 2021
Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace

Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Lloyd Winters

It's going to be a bigger summer ahead – and it begins right now. Here are five great options this week.

Kaleidoscope Festival, Alexandra Palace, July 24

Running from 1pm to 10pm in the grounds of the Muswell Hill landmark, this joyful one-day festival features music from Groove Armada, The Coral and Norman Jay, comedy from Reginald D Hunter and Phil Wang, plus family workshops, great food and drink and no mud or camping.

https://kaleidoscope-festival.com/

Ricky Gervais, SuperNature, O2 Forum, July 22

Comedian Ricky Gervais plays a warm up gig at the O2 Forum Kentish Town for his new show SuperNature

Comedian Ricky Gervais plays a warm up gig at the O2 Forum Kentish Town for his new show SuperNature - Credit: PA WIRE

The weekend really starts on Thursday, with the Hampstead comic performing a special warm-up for his latest show SuperNature at the legendary Kentish Town venue. Gervais returns to live performance following the success of his Netflix stand-up special Humanity and acclaimed sit com After Life. There are scant details of what his new show is about, but if you love Gervais roll up and find out. 

https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2forumkentishtown/events/1340535/ricky-gervais-supernature-tickets

You may also want to watch:

Pete Doherty, PowerHaus, Camden Town, July 24

Pete Doherty performed with his band Babyshambles at the Roundhouse on Monday. Picture: PA Archive/A

Pete Doherty performed with his band Babyshambles at the Roundhouse on Monday. Picture: PA Archive/Andrew Milligan - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Bought during lockdown, Vince Power's newest venue celebrates the end of Covid restrictions with a gig by the ex Libertines and Babyshambles frontman. Returning to his familiar stomping ground  the rock'n'roller will be performing "an exclusive and intimate set" in the former Dingwalls building beside Camden Lock.

https://powerhauscamden.com/gigs/peter-doherty/

Most Read

  1. 1 "Night to remember": Queues outside Egg nightclub on 'freedom day'
  2. 2 Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate
  3. 3 Rokesly pupils enjoy Sports Day at Priory Park
  1. 4 Roadworks and travel disruption in north London for the week ahead
  2. 5 Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines
  3. 6 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  4. 7 Flash floods 'three feet high' leave basement flats 'uninhabitable'
  5. 8 ‘Really good design should allow people to be as independent as possible’
  6. 9 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
  7. 10 How did your Camden or Haringey GP surgery score in NHS patient survey?

Photography Workshop, Hampstead Heath, July 24

Highgate viewed from the top of Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath

Cllr Berry said more trees were needed in public places, to over shade in an 'overheating city every summer'. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Starting at the Education Centre next to the lido at 8.30am, this one-day digital photography workshop offers the chance to engage with nature by photographing the Heath's 700 acres. Participants will then return to the education centre for group discussions and an image editing and printing session which will result in everyone taking away an exhibition quality print of their work.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/photography-workshops-on-hampstead-heath-tickets-85501877417

Knives Out and The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long The Luna Cinema, Kenwood House, July 23 and 24

The Luna Cinema at Kenwood House

Notting Hill was partly filmed in the grounds of Kenwood House where the film classic screens as part of The Luna Cinema's outdoor season next week. - Credit: The Luna Cinema

With the Daniel Craig detective thriller on Friday 23rd and Hugh Jackman's toe-tapping Barnum tribute on July 24, settle down under the stars with a picnic or a drink from the bar and enjoy open air cinema in the grounds of the Hampstead mansion.

https://www.thelunacinema.com/

Music
Hampstead Heath
Kentish Town News
Hampstead News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sian Berry AM asks why the half a billion pounds waiting to be spent on housing is not being used now.

Sian Berry to stand down as Green Party leader over trans rights

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteach

Education News

Heathside Trial: Former Hampstead headteacher hit with £380,000 legal bill

Charles Thomson

person
Gardens underwater in Goldhurst Terrace, South Hampstead, after flash flooding

Flooding

Camden recovers from flash floods which saw 'loose avocados flying'

Sam Volpe and Joseph Marshall

Logo Icon
The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteach

Education News | Special Report

Heathside trial: Headteacher deceived parents, judge finds

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus