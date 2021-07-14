Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Greatest Showman, Pretty Woman and more under the stars at Kenwood

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:22 AM July 14, 2021   
The Luna Cinema at Kenwood House

Notting Hill was partly filmed in the grounds of Kenwood House where the film classic screens as part of The Luna Cinema's outdoor season next week. - Credit: The Luna Cinema

It may have been cancelled last year, but The Luna Cinema is back at Kenwood House with open-air cinema in the grounds of the Heathside mansion.

Running from July 21-25, the pop up cinema will screen classics Cinema Paradiso, Pretty Woman, Knives Out, The Greatest Showman sing-a-long, and Notting Hill which features a scene shot at Kenwood.

Film lovers can enjoy alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks from The Luna Bar and bring their own picnic - or order click and collect food to enjoy with the movie. For a price, Luna Luxe tickets get you a sofa with blankets, heaters a food hamper and bottle of bubbles.

Luna Cinema founder George Wood said: “There could hardly be a more anticipated summer than this 2021 post-lockdown season. After so many months watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the people of Hampstead to return to the big screen, with a socially spacious, open air cinema experience."

Tickets start from £15.50 from https://www.thelunacinema.com/

 

