Greatest Showman, Pretty Woman and more under the stars at Kenwood

Published: 10:22 AM July 14, 2021

Notting Hill was partly filmed in the grounds of Kenwood House where the film classic screens as part of The Luna Cinema's outdoor season next week. - Credit: The Luna Cinema

It may have been cancelled last year, but The Luna Cinema is back at Kenwood House with open-air cinema in the grounds of the Heathside mansion.

Running from July 21-25, the pop up cinema will screen classics Cinema Paradiso, Pretty Woman, Knives Out, The Greatest Showman sing-a-long, and Notting Hill which features a scene shot at Kenwood.

Film lovers can enjoy alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks from The Luna Bar and bring their own picnic - or order click and collect food to enjoy with the movie. For a price, Luna Luxe tickets get you a sofa with blankets, heaters a food hamper and bottle of bubbles.

Luna Cinema founder George Wood said: “There could hardly be a more anticipated summer than this 2021 post-lockdown season. After so many months watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the people of Hampstead to return to the big screen, with a socially spacious, open air cinema experience."

Tickets start from £15.50 from https://www.thelunacinema.com/



