Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Five theatre shows to see this weekend

Logo Icon

Joseph Marshall

Published: 11:57 AM July 9, 2021    Updated: 12:33 PM July 9, 2021
Hymn at the Almeida. Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani

Hymn at the Almeida starring Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani - Credit: Marc Brenner

The Boy with the Bee Jar 

Set on a North London estate, a young boy with an absent father develops an interest in bees. At the same time he forms an unlikely alliance with an old punk, and they become vital to each other's personal narrative. The play was longlisted for the prestigious Bruntwood prize and critics have drawn comparisons to Waiting for Godot.

(c) Alex Brenner

The Boy With The Bee Jar @ The Hope - Credit: Alex Brenner,

Until July 17, The Hope Theatre, Upper Street 

https://www.thehopetheatre.com/productions/the-boy-with-the-bee-jar/

The Smartest Giant in Town

Featuring the Little Angel's trademark spectacular puppetry with songs by Barb Jungr, this charming children's show is based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's classic story book and features a giant called George who after getting a new set of clothes promptly gives them away to his animal friends who need them more than him. 

Smartest Giant in Town production photos- Little Angel 2021

Smartest Giant in Town Little Angel Theatre Islington - Credit: Ellie Kurttz

You may also want to watch:

Until August 15, Little Angel Theatre, Dagmar Passage.

https://littleangeltheatre.com/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

Truth / Reconciliation 

Most Read

  1. 1 Heathside trial: Hampstead headteacher deceived parents, judge finds
  2. 2 Heathside Trial: Hampstead high school was 'shambolic', ex-staff tell judge
  3. 3 Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim forgotten fortunes
  1. 4 Euro 2020 final: The news team's predictions for England v Italy
  2. 5 LTNs, cycle lanes and road safety: Boroughs scored on 'health' of streets
  3. 6 Modern European and British cuisine at new Camden Social brasserie
  4. 7 Covid-19 could cost Camden Council £50m, report warns
  5. 8 'Furious' residents oppose council housing plans in Crouch End
  6. 9 Royal Free Hospital chief grilled on response to damning maternity report
  7. 10 Soho House private members' club studio opens in Crouch End Broadway

The last in a thematic trilogy of plays by acclaimed theatre company Elegy, this show is performed by a real life couple and focuses on two people separating with two opposing stories which surely can't both be true. The nature of success, truth and theatre itself is under the microscope from a company that explores 'massive sprawling ideas through small intimate shows.'

Until July 17, Old Red Lion Theatre, Angel 

https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/truth-reconciliation.html 

Hymn

First staged as a live stream, this is a chance to see Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani's acclaimed performances in person in Lolita Chakrabarti's play about two black British men from different classes brought together by a common familial thread. After meeting at a funeral, Benny and Gil form a close bond through a shared love of music and mutual support before the cracks appear in their fragile lives.

July 17 - August 13, Almeida Theatre, Almeida Street.

https://almeida.co.uk/whats-on/hymn/23-jul-2021-14-aug-2021 

Tropicana

Self-described as a ‘queer comedy cabaret artist' Aidan Sadler delivers a celebration of all things 80s, part stand-up, part musical, which fully mines a wealth of experience in clubs and cruise ships. Not one to shy away from social commentary, the act covers topics such as body image and growing up gay in a small town. 

July 20-24, Hen and Chickens Theatre, Highbury Corner.

http://www.unrestrictedview.co.uk/tropicana/ 


Theatre
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

General manager of Covid Recovery Becky Board administers the hospital's first Pfizer-BioNTech Covid

Data

Covid-19 cases of Delta variant rise in Camden and Haringey

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
John Constable's famous painting of Branch Hill Pond on Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath | Opinion

Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland

Michael Chambers

Logo Icon
Santander

Santander confirms 20 London branches will close

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
James Messer fears plans for regeneration on the Wendling Estate could push him out of the area

Housing

Couple's anger over estate plan which would see their home knocked down

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus