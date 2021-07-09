Five theatre shows to see this weekend

Published: 11:57 AM July 9, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM July 9, 2021

The Boy with the Bee Jar

Set on a North London estate, a young boy with an absent father develops an interest in bees. At the same time he forms an unlikely alliance with an old punk, and they become vital to each other's personal narrative. The play was longlisted for the prestigious Bruntwood prize and critics have drawn comparisons to Waiting for Godot.

The Boy With The Bee Jar @ The Hope - Credit: Alex Brenner,

Until July 17, The Hope Theatre, Upper Street

https://www.thehopetheatre.com/productions/the-boy-with-the-bee-jar/

The Smartest Giant in Town

Featuring the Little Angel's trademark spectacular puppetry with songs by Barb Jungr, this charming children's show is based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's classic story book and features a giant called George who after getting a new set of clothes promptly gives them away to his animal friends who need them more than him.

Smartest Giant in Town Little Angel Theatre Islington - Credit: Ellie Kurttz

You may also want to watch:

Until August 15, Little Angel Theatre, Dagmar Passage.

https://littleangeltheatre.com/whats-on/the-smartest-giant-in-town/

Truth / Reconciliation

The last in a thematic trilogy of plays by acclaimed theatre company Elegy, this show is performed by a real life couple and focuses on two people separating with two opposing stories which surely can't both be true. The nature of success, truth and theatre itself is under the microscope from a company that explores 'massive sprawling ideas through small intimate shows.'

Until July 17, Old Red Lion Theatre, Angel

https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/truth-reconciliation.html

Hymn

First staged as a live stream, this is a chance to see Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani's acclaimed performances in person in Lolita Chakrabarti's play about two black British men from different classes brought together by a common familial thread. After meeting at a funeral, Benny and Gil form a close bond through a shared love of music and mutual support before the cracks appear in their fragile lives.

July 17 - August 13, Almeida Theatre, Almeida Street.

https://almeida.co.uk/whats-on/hymn/23-jul-2021-14-aug-2021

Tropicana

Self-described as a ‘queer comedy cabaret artist' Aidan Sadler delivers a celebration of all things 80s, part stand-up, part musical, which fully mines a wealth of experience in clubs and cruise ships. Not one to shy away from social commentary, the act covers topics such as body image and growing up gay in a small town.

July 20-24, Hen and Chickens Theatre, Highbury Corner.

http://www.unrestrictedview.co.uk/tropicana/



