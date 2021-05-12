Cinema screenings to book from May 17
Chantelle Billson
- Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
The countdown has begun for cinemas to welcome back eager filmgoers to watch long-delayed blockbusters and award winners.
Most movie theatres will maintain social distancing measures with hand sanitiser and extra cleaning to keep things safe, and there's no shortage of films for both adults and children to enjoy.
Everyman Hampstead
The programme includes new release Judas and the Black Messiah on 17 May. Directed by Shaka King, the historical drama was nominated for six academy awards and Daniel Kaluuya won Bafta’s best-supporting actor for his role as Black Panther chairman, Fred Hampton.
Another must-see is the Sound Of Metal, directed by Darius Marder, which earned Riz Ahmed the best actor Oscar nomination for his performance as a passionate drummer whose world collapses as he begins to lose his hearing.
https://www.everymancinema.com/hampstead
Everyman Muswell Hill
Muswell Hill’s Everyman has an unmissable lineup of movies for kids and adults including Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway which follows the animated bunny, voiced by James Corden, as he adventures to find a world where his mischief is appreciated.
Or there is Hollywood favourite Angelina Jolie's return to the big screen in Those Who Wish Me Dead, playing a survival expert who must protect a young murder witness from assassins.
https://www.everymancinema.com/muswell-hill
Picturehouse Crouch End
The 1950-60s modernist cinema features five screens a restaurant and bar and is showing The Sound of Metal and Those Who Wish Me Dead from 17 May and (from the 19 May) the 30-minute critically acclaimed, The Human Voice followed by a 45-minute Q&A with director Pedro Almodóvar and lead actress Tilda Swinton hosted by film critic Mark Kermode.
https://www.picturehouses.com/cinema/crouch-end-picturehouse
Art House Crouch End
Based in Tottenham Lane it hasn't yet posted details of its forthcoming live screenings but keep an eye on their website for updates.
http://www.arthousecrouchend.co.uk/
The Lexi Cinema, Kensal Green
The cinema where all proceeds go to charity to support the Sustainability Institute in South Africa is run by volunteers and offers Hollywood showings alongside grassroots activism documentaries including The 8th (showing from May 25) which highlights the fight to amend Ireland's constitutional ban on abortion.
Ammonite starring Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan and Fiona Shaw and directed by Francis Lee will be shown from 17 May onwards and depicts a forbidden romance between a Georgian fossil hunter and a married woman.
From May 23 the late Chadwick Boseman's final appearance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will make for captivating viewing. The film directed by George C. Wolfe is based on an August Wilson's play of the same name.
Phoenix Cinema, East Finchley
The Phoenix is London’s oldest continually running purpose-built cinema. This independent picture-house has one screen which from May 17 is showing a range of films including Ammonite, Oscar winner Nomadland starring Frances McDormand as an American widow forced to live in her camper van when her home town goes bust, and Minari another Oscar winner about a Korean family's struggle to find their American dream.
https://phoenixcinema.co.uk/PhoenixCinema.dll/Home
Odeon Luxe, Swiss Cottage
Boasting five screens, one of which is an IMAX, the Odeon will reopen from May 17. Dates are yet to be confirmed for the long-awaited release of James Bond, No Time to Die or Fast&Furious 9. But the schedule includes Nomadland, Peter Rabbit 2, Marvel’s Black Widow and Top Gun: Maverick will also be shown.
https://www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/swiss-cottage/
Vue, O2 Cinema, Finchley Road
The latest releases will also be shown at the chain multiplex in Finchley Road. In May, Godzilla vs. Kong, Taxi Driver starring Robert De Niro (17 May), horror movie The Unholy and documentary Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In and a Q&A can be looked forward to (27 May).