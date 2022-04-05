Things to do

Giant interactive chocolate eggs have been put up in Islington Square for Easter - Credit: Andre Langlois

Families looking for activities to fill the half term holidays are spoilt for choice in north London with jumbo eggs to visit and Easter treasure hunts aplenty.

Here are some great things to do around Hampstead, Highgate, Brent, Islington and Hackney this April.

1. Beat the Street Game - Islington

Children from Sacred Heart Primary School at the launch of the Beat the Street game in Islington - Credit: Stuart March Photography

When: March 23 - May 4

Where: Islington

A new free and fun initiative has transformed Islington into a giant game called Beat the Street.

Players join teams and walk, cycle and wheel around the borough, accumulating points when they pass any or all of 80 flashing and beeping "beat box" sensors installed on lampposts.

Prizes include sports gear worth hundreds of pounds and book vouchers.

Families can pick up a player's pack from Islington distribution points.

Find out more at beatthestreet.me/islington

2. Spring Egg Hunt - Woodberry Wetlands

When: April 7-18

Where: New River Path, Lordship Road, N16 5HQ

This nature reserve has devised 10 egg-citing activity trails - all Easter egg shaped - for young explorers to take on.

Visitors to the wetlands may also encounter the families of ducklings which have made the Hackney reserve their home.

Families can collect activity trail sheets from the Wetlands' Coal House café which will lead youngsters to challenges, selfie spots, riddles and more.

A completed activity sheet will be rewarded with chocolatey treasure.

Tickets cost £6 per participating child, or £7.06 if purchasing online.

Find out more at eventbrite.co.uk/e/spring-egg-hunt-at-woodberry-wetlands-tickets-298779576757

Search for Easter Eggs in Clissold Park this April half-term - Credit: Archant

3. Tik Tok Dance Classes - Boxpark, Wembley

When: April 5-12

Where: Boxpark, Wembley Park, HA9 0JT

Boxpark Wembley is putting on a range of activities over the half term break, including Tik Tok dance classes with art organisation Impact Dance.

The group will also be running The Kid's Table workshops, giving young people the opportunity to decorate masks, make Origami chatterboxes, paper dolls and more.

Find out more at boxpark.co.uk/campaigns/easter-holidays-kids-events/

4. Adventure Quest - Kenwood, Hampstead Lane

When: April 15-18

Where: Kenwood, Hampstead Lane, NW3 7JR

Hampstead Heath heritage site Kenwood is hosting an adventure quest this Easter.

Explorers will hunt for clues and challenges, while also taking part in traditional Easter games like egg rolling and spoon racing.

The quest costs just £1.50, which can be paid on arrival at the site.

Find out more at english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/easter-adventure-quest-2-24-apr-20224/

Hampstead Heath heritage site Kenwood will be hosting an adventure quest - Credit: Audley End Railway

5. Giant Chocolate Eggs - Islington Square

When: April 2-17

Where: 116 Upper Street, Islington, N1 1AB

This Easter, two of London's largest chocolate eggs will be on display at Islington Square.

The jumbo eggs - each measuring 100cm tall and weighing 25kg - have been handcrafted by master chocolatiers, Le Jeune.

They have been wrapped in illustrated animations which come to life via a limited-edition Instagram filter.

Followers are in with the chance of winning one of the eggs by entering the Islington Square Instagram competition.

To top it off, the Easter Bunny will be at the square with chocolatey treats on Easter Sunday itself.

Those who bring the bunny a carrot and answer one of its riddles will win a treat.

OmNom Restaurant will also be hosting workshops at the square over Easter, including a kids and adult Easter Egg making workshops by Le Jeune.

Find out more at instagram.com/islingtonsq or at islingtonsquare.com/allevents