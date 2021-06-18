Crouch End Festival delayed to September

Published: 1:24 PM June 18, 2021

Crouch End's annual festival has been delayed until September in the wake of the Government's extension to Covid restrictions.

One of the UK's biggest community arts festivals, it was cancelled last year, but organisers were "determined" to go ahead with a three day "mini" event in July.

But the delay to 'Freedom Day' and a potential third wave prompted postponement to the weekend of September 11-13.

Festival co-founder Chris Arnold said they wanted to still go ahead because "a lot of work has gone into it".

"We have been in discussion with the council and other groups and alas it has been decided to postpone the Crouch End Festival until September. Many of the planned events cannot go ahead under existing restrictions but there is also concern about the spread of the more aggressive Indian (Delta) variant and we felt there was an issue of social responsibility.

You may also want to watch:

“After the lockdown, and a general lack of events and activities, the festival was the perfect way to bring the community together and enjoy ourselves again. The enthusiasm has been amazing, so many people desperate to perform. But we must put safety first. It was a tough decision but an inevitable one. However, the show will go on in September as planned."

Organisers promise "a great line up" of music, art installations, kids activities at St Mary's Tower in Hornsey, a family day in Stationers Park with buskers and film screenings, poets at the clock tower, a market, and a stage in Weston Park.

https://www.crouchendfestival.org/