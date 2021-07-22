Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Review

Crouch End Festival Chorus: Alexandra Palace Theatre

Logo Icon

David Winskill

Published: 11:07 AM July 22, 2021   
David Temple conducts the Crouch End Festival Chorus at Alexandra Palace

David Temple conducts the Crouch End Festival Chorus at Alexandra Palace Theatre - Credit: David Winskill

Thanks to some of the friendliest stewarding in London, queuing, checking-in and settling-down in Ally Pally's Victorian Theatre was stress-free for this rousing comeback concert.

With an inspired opening selection we were suddenly listening to with Eric Whitacre’s poem i [sic] thank you God for this most amazing day. Looking around the socially distanced auditorium, it reminded me of black and white wartime movies which used classical concerts as shorthand for the civilisation we were all fighting for.

After Lauridsen’s transcendentally lovely O magnum mysterium, conductor David Temple took to the mic: “Welcome back!” yelled a member of the audience: “Thank you!” echoed a beaming Temple: after 532 difficult days it was great to have CEFC back.

Lillie Harris was in the audience to hear her fabulous work, Margaret, a tribute to a 17th century female health professional “Nurse, midwife, surgeon, physician.” One of the solo leads was sung with heart by Crouch End GP and choir member Dr Margaret Ellerby – it was simply perfect.

Crouch End GP Dr Margaret Ellerby with The Crouch End Festival Chorus

Crouch End GP Dr Margaret Ellerby with The Crouch End Festival Chorus at Alexandra Palace Theatre - Credit: David Winskill

After Philip Glass’s spellbinding Three Songs, Temple excitedly told us that dancing in the aisles was acceptable for the evening’s centrepiece. Quite a rarity, Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concert was composed for the 1965 opening of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco. Ronald Perrin has edited the piece for his Blue Planet Orchestra and, in Jazz News I read that Ellington's motive for writing the work “… was an opportunity to square his accounts with the deity. “

Soprano Zoe Brookshaw with The Crouch End Festival Chorus

Soprano Zoe Brookshaw with The Crouch End Festival Chorus at Alexandra Palace Theatre - Credit: David Winskill

You may also want to watch:

I think the deity would be pretty pleased with what he heard. Soprano Zoe Brookshaw has a massive, brilliantly jazzy and occasionally sultry voice, perfectly suited to this amalgam of big band, be-bop, syncopation, gospel and spiritual "a potpourri of faith-based entertainments."

The Crouch End Festival Chorus at Alexandra Palace Theatre

The Crouch End Festival Chorus at Alexandra Palace Theatre - Credit: David Winskill

The choir adored it and started random swaying and hip-wiggling. Temple threw himself into it and, with the occasional nod, worked seamlessly with Perrin. The dozen or so members of the Blue Planet Orchestra were amazing; the percussion and bass section tight but sensitive; the brass and wood-wind, each given their moments to shine, were outstanding. The audience’s extended standing ovation screamed: “Welcome Back!” 4/5 stars.

Most Read

  1. 1 Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper
  2. 2 'That's life': Tao Geoghegan Hart on his debut Tour de France
  3. 3 Protests over Highgate housing plan but council moves to reassure locals
  1. 4 £5,000 of crack cocaine and heroin found in Hampstead home
  2. 5 Doctors 'didn't want to accept' blood products were risky, inquiry hears
  3. 6 Hampstead Heath swimming ponds reopen a week after floods
  4. 7 Vehicles scraped and traffic chaos after width-restriction bollards moved
  5. 8 Hundreds raised for St John’s Wood shop wrecked by flooding
  6. 9 Probe into £23m property deal is like 'a vendetta', says ex-deputy leader
  7. 10 Councillors delay Golders Green Hippodrome decision
Music
Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A vehicle starts to smoke amid floods in South End Green

Flooding | Video

'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The sinkhole in Hampstead Lane, Highgate

Sinkhole appears in Hampstead Lane in Highgate

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace

Music

Summer in the City: 5 things to do this weekend in north London

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
An information sign outside Wembley station gives direction to the NHS Covid Vaccine Centre at the O

Coronavirus

Where to get AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

Ham&High reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus