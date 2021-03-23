Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Crouch End cafe exhibition raises funds for NHS

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 5:58 PM March 23, 2021   
Jungle is one of the artworks on show at Coffee Circus in Crouch Hill

Jungle is one of the artworks on show at Coffee Circus in Crouch Hill - Credit: Caroline Jones-Hanlon

A trio of Crouch End artists are staging an exhibition in a local cafe to raise funds for the NHS.

Ray Barsby, Caroline Jones-Hanlon and Bounds Green artist and therapist Mo Singh have hung their abstract and figurative works in Coffee Circus with 80 percent of profits going to charity.

Barsby studied graphic design at Hornsey College and Central Saint Martins and teaches art in local schools, as does Jones-Hanlon, who studied at Goldsmiths.

They were all inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore and his fundraising for the NHS - assisted by the cafe which encourages local artists to showcase their work. 

"We decided as a group to do this due to the outrageously mean offer of a 1 percent raise in wages for our NHS workers," added Jones-Hanlon.

Compassion

Compassion - Credit: Mo Singh

You may also want to watch:

The trio have raised £240 so far after selling two paintings and the exhibition runs until the end of April at Coffee Circus, 136 Crouch Hill, N8.

Structural Abstract

Structural Abstract - Credit: Ray Barsby


