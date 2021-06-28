Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Book talks and music as Proms at St Jude's goes live

Bridget Galton

Published: 2:35 PM June 28, 2021   
Jess Gillam and her Ensemble

Jess Gillam and her Ensemble played the opening night concert at Proms at St Jude's on Saturday. - Credit: Michael Eleftheriades

The opening weekend of The Proms at St Jude's saw live concerts and book talks in Hampstead Garden Suburb.

Saxophonist Jess Gillam and her ensemble played an electric programme from Kurt Weill to Bjork, while The Chris Ingham Quartet presented Jazz at the Movies. At Lit-fest, speakers ranged from war doctor David Nott to Hampstead lawyer Philippe Sands, Marina Wheeler, and Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason whose musically gifted children sat in on her talk about her book House of Music.

The Proms at St Jude's

Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason picture with three of her children, husband Stuart, Proms chair Richard Clegg and chief Executive Susie Gregson - Credit: David White

proms spokesman and trustee Ron Finlay said: “It was brilliant to be live once again. Everyone was overjoyed, from performers to audience: the enthusiasm was infectious. 

"For Philippe Sands, whose book The Ratline came out in April 2020, this was his first live author talk. It was also the first live concert since Jess Gillam and her Ensemble released their album last year.

Jess Gillam

Jess Gillam - Credit: Mike Eleftheriades

“The coming week promises plenty more high quality entertainment, from piano recitals to vocal ensembles and opera. Come along and be reminded again about the joy of live events.”

Marina Wheeler and Jenni Murray

Boris Johnson's ex wife Marina Wheeler discussed her book The Lost Homestead with former Women's Hour presenter Jenni Murray - Credit: David White

The community festival raises money for good causes including Toynbee Hall and the North London Hospice and runs until July 4. Booking https://www.promsatstjudes.org.uk/

John Preston and David Aaronovitch

The Dig and A Very British Scandal author John Preston discussed his latest on Robert Maxwell with David Aaronovitch - Credit: David White

Proms at St Jude's
Hampstead Garden Suburb News

