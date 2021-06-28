Book talks and music as Proms at St Jude's goes live
- Credit: Michael Eleftheriades
The opening weekend of The Proms at St Jude's saw live concerts and book talks in Hampstead Garden Suburb.
Saxophonist Jess Gillam and her ensemble played an electric programme from Kurt Weill to Bjork, while The Chris Ingham Quartet presented Jazz at the Movies. At Lit-fest, speakers ranged from war doctor David Nott to Hampstead lawyer Philippe Sands, Marina Wheeler, and Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason whose musically gifted children sat in on her talk about her book House of Music.
proms spokesman and trustee Ron Finlay said: “It was brilliant to be live once again. Everyone was overjoyed, from performers to audience: the enthusiasm was infectious.
"For Philippe Sands, whose book The Ratline came out in April 2020, this was his first live author talk. It was also the first live concert since Jess Gillam and her Ensemble released their album last year.
“The coming week promises plenty more high quality entertainment, from piano recitals to vocal ensembles and opera. Come along and be reminded again about the joy of live events.”
The community festival raises money for good causes including Toynbee Hall and the North London Hospice and runs until July 4. Booking https://www.promsatstjudes.org.uk/