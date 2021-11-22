Club de Fromage brings ice festive skating pop parties to Alexandra Palace
- Credit: Club de Fromage
Expect to see revellers falling over to Queen and Britney as Alexandra Palace hosts a series of festive-themed ice skating parties next month.
Club de Fromage on Ice will bring a selection of pop and Christmas hits to hour-and-a-half long skating sessions at London's biggest ice rink on December 18 and 19, Boxing Day, New Year's Day and January 2.
A spokesperson said: "This is a chance to unleash your inner ice diva and whizz or flail round the rink to anthemic tunes from across the decades.
"Get down for Christmas hits, skate off the turkey dinner on Boxing Day and welcome in the New Year with some rink-based antics in January.
"Taking place on the atmospheric Alexandra Palace ice rink, it’s also indoor, so don’t worry if the weather people say it’s going to rain, your skate won’t be ruined by soggy ice."
Tickets cost £12 in advance, and the sessions run at 7pm.
See Clubdefromage.com.
Most Read
- 1 Possible travel disruptions in north London this week
- 2 Santa joins Christmas lights switch on in Muswell Hill
- 3 Covid-19 hospital discharge decision 'saved lives', says Camden Council
- 4 Planet Organic to open Hampstead High Street store on Tuesday
- 5 'I feared for my life': Security guard scarred after late-night ambush
- 6 New luxury French furniture brand to launch in Hampstead
- 7 Noel Gallagher and Jake Bugg announce Hampstead Heath gig
- 8 Extinction Rebellion mocks up high street deaths over climate 'inaction'
- 9 Hampstead favourite wins Indian restaurant award
- 10 Spurs defeat Leeds but Conte system is a work in progress