Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Club de Fromage brings ice festive skating pop parties to Alexandra Palace

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:14 PM November 22, 2021
Expect to see revellers falling over to Queen and Britney as Alexandra Palace hosts a series of festive-themed ice skating parties next month. 

Club de Fromage on Ice will bring a selection of pop and Christmas hits to hour-and-a-half long skating sessions at London's biggest ice rink on December 18 and 19, Boxing Day, New Year's Day and January 2.

A spokesperson said: "This is a chance to unleash your inner ice diva and whizz or flail round the rink to anthemic tunes from across the decades.

"Get down for Christmas hits, skate off the turkey dinner on Boxing Day and welcome in the New Year with some rink-based antics in January.

"Taking place on the atmospheric Alexandra Palace ice rink, it’s also indoor, so don’t worry if the weather people say it’s going to rain, your skate won’t be ruined by soggy ice."

Tickets cost £12 in advance, and the sessions run at 7pm.

See Clubdefromage.com.

