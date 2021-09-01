Music lovers asked to 'clap and tap' at live gigs

Published: 3:33 PM September 1, 2021

George Hervé (far right) and co-founder Michelle Clarke (far left ) with the three acts who performed at the first 'Tap and Clap' event in August. - Credit: Supplied

Two music enthusiasts are bringing live gigs back to north London with monthly 'Clap and Tap' events.

Running on the first Monday of the month at the Goods Office - between Stroud Green and Crouch End - the second night is on September 6 and features a mix of pop, acoustic and RnB including singer-songwriters Tee Peters and Nikaa.

"They are both incredibly talented up and coming songwriters who've released their own music," says George Hervé who co-founded the night with Michelle Clarke.

"We set it up to try and get live music going again after 18 months of musicians not being able to perform or earn money. The idea is that after each of the acts perform, the audience clap and at the end of the night we ask for donations by tapping their bank card on a machine that we circulate around the venue. Artists will be paid dependent on how much the audience donate overall. We feel this encourages them to perform well for their money, and the audience don’t have to commit to buying a ticket beforehand."

Herve adds that if the "small intimate" events prove successful they will look to expand to bigger venues.

Goods Office, 1-3 Ferme Park Road, N4. https://goodsoffice.co.uk/



