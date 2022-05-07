Tickets on sale for Christmas at Kenwood's festive light trail
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Tickets have gone on sale to experience Kenwood's festive Christmas trail following its success last year.
Christmas at Kenwood returns from December 2 until January 1.
Produced by the award-winning team at Kilimanjaro Live, Kenwood House will celebrate the 2022 festive period with an all new light trail.
Featuring an interwoven series of Instagrammable installations and illuminations, the event incorporates light and sound to create a dazzling light trail experience for visitors of all ages.
Nestled amongst the illuminations are a range of food vendors and fully licensed bars, making Christmas At Kenwood an ideal place for a romantic winter date night or festive evening out with friends.
The grounds around Kenwood, which is in the care of English Heritage, were transformed into a stunning light trail experience for the first time ever for Christmas 2021.
Adult tickets will cost between £21.45 off peak and £25.85 at peak times, with child tickets going for £14.30 and £18.75.
There are family tickets (two adults, two children) for £17.33 off peak and £20.63 at peak times.
There are also VIP packages.
Visit: https://christmasatkenwood.com