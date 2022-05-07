The avenue of lights at the Christmas at Kenwood light trail 2021 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Tickets have gone on sale to experience Kenwood's festive Christmas trail following its success last year.

Christmas at Kenwood returns from December 2 until January 1.

Produced by the award-winning team at Kilimanjaro Live, Kenwood House will celebrate the 2022 festive period with an all new light trail.

The Christmas show is planned between November 26 to January 9 - Credit: Christmas at Kenwood

Featuring an interwoven series of Instagrammable installations and illuminations, the event incorporates light and sound to create a dazzling light trail experience for visitors of all ages.

Nestled amongst the illuminations are a range of food vendors and fully licensed bars, making Christmas At Kenwood an ideal place for a romantic winter date night or festive evening out with friends.

Christmas at Kenwood light trail 2021 - Credit: Polly Hancock

The grounds around Kenwood, which is in the care of English Heritage, were transformed into a stunning light trail experience for the first time ever for Christmas 2021.

Adult tickets will cost between £21.45 off peak and £25.85 at peak times, with child tickets going for £14.30 and £18.75.

There are family tickets (two adults, two children) for £17.33 off peak and £20.63 at peak times.

There are also VIP packages.

Visit: https://christmasatkenwood.com



