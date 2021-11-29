Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Stunning light trail wraps up Kenwood like a giant Christmas present

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:59 AM November 29, 2021
Christmas at Kenwood light trail 26.11.21. Moving projections across the front of Kenwood House

Projections across the front of Kenwood House as part of the new Christmas at Kenwood light trail 2021 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Eye-popping projections saw Kenwood wrapped up like a giant Christmas present as a new festive light trail opened for visitors.

Christmas at Kenwood light trail 26.11.21. The fire garden

The fire garden is part of Christmas at Kenwood light trail. - Credit: Polly Hancock

For Christmas at Kenwood, designers have installed thousands of led lights to create an outdoor illuminated walk through the grounds on Hampstead Heath – painting a rainbow of colours in the trees and an "avenue of light" and "fairy walk" along the paths.

Friday saw the first visitors walk through the winter wonderland, which includes an atmospheric soundscape, lasers, a fire garden, illuminated woodland animals and projections on both sides of the English Heritage mansion.

Christmas at Kenwood light trail 26.11.21. Avenue of Lights

The avenue of lights at the Christmas at Kenwood light trail 2021 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Families can take a pitstop for refreshments at the bar before continuing on the trail, which loops around the back of Kenwood, through the gardens to a finale at the front of the house.

Christmas at Kenwood light trail 26.11.21.

Projections and an atmospheric soundscape create a magical winter wonderland - Credit: Polly Hancock

Christmas at Kenwood runs until January 9 with tickets starting at £21.50 for adults and £14 for children. A shuttle bus is operating from Golders Green and East Finchley tube stations. 

Christmas at Kenwood light trail 26.11.21. Moving projections across the front of Kenwood House

Moving projections across the front of Kenwood House - Credit: Polly Hancock

