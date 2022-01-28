Artists and activists celebrated during LGBT history month

Drag Queen Story Time for Under 5s takes place at Caledonian Park Clock Tower on the Market Estate at 10am on February 21 as part of Camden and Islington LGBT + History Month - Credit: Supplied

Walking tours, exhibitions, talks, and performances are taking place across Camden and Islington in February to mark LGBT History Month.

Co-ordinated by Somers Town-based Forum +, events - both online and at libraries, community centres and bookshops - mark the culture and achievements of LGBT activists and artists.

Forum + Director Tessa Havers-Strong said: “We invite all the community to join the festivities and explore local LGBT history through exhibitions, book groups, film screenings, spoken word events, history talks and more! The theme for 2022 is ‘Politics in Art: The Arc Is Long’. It provides an opportunity to commemorate the many achievements of LGBT activists and artists. LGBT History Month is not just a celebration but also an important opportunity to champion inclusion and equality for local LGBT people."

The programme ranges from spoken word event Incite! at Apple Tree Pop Up in Clerkenwell Green, to lesbian cabaret at Zodiac Bar in Hampstead Road, and the annual art exhibition Loudest Whispers at the Old Diorama Arts Centre in Regent's Place. Events start on February 1 with an online talk on Camden's rich heritage of sexual diversity, from Molly Houses to Victorian cross-dressers to the roaring 20s and the HIV/Aids crisis.

Kentish Town Community Centre's film club is screening movies such as Rocket Man and Bohemian Rhapsody, and The British Museum has a self guided trail of 15 objects on the theme of 'Desire Love Identity' - or take a guided tour on February 4,12, or 20.

Take a self-guided or volunteer guided tour of 15 objects at the British Museum on the subject of Desire, Love, Identity as part of LGBT History month - Credit: Courtesy of The British Museum

Islington celebrates its LGBT history with a heritage map and trail https://islingtonspride.com/humap/ linked to plaques across the borough, with information, images and oral testimonies. From the UK's first openly gay mayor, to transgender immigration lawyer Sonia Burgess, to the homes of playwright Joe Orton, artist Duncan Grant and journalist Peter Wildblood, it will be both fascinating and informative.

Or take a tour in person with Dani the Guide on February 6 and 20 where you can discover more about the borough's history - from the Gay Liberation Front's first demonstration in Highbury Fields, to the Pink Angel Festival.

Queering Your Camden - https://explore.echoes.xyz/collections/zRAy5MFU9Pf16mbg - is a collection of stories and testimonies with a chance to submit your own. Or on February 8 at Finsbury Library, the creators of The Log Book podcast recount the history of Switchboard from the 70s to the present. Creative workshops include tile making at Phoenix Pottery in Caledonian Road, and Zine Making at Islington Museum.

Rachael House runs a session on Zine Making on February 26 at Islington Museum in Saint John Street as part of LGBT+ History Month - Credit: Supplied

Housmans radical bookshop in Caledonian Road hosts a Queer Book Club on February 10, or on February 24 there's a discussion of Sappho's poems at Heroica Live in Chalk Farm Road.

For a full programme go to forumplus.org.uk/news-item/camden-islington-lgbt-history-month-2022-3