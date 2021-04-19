Boy George and Bananarama join Kenwood 2021 concert line up

Published: 6:52 PM April 19, 2021

It will be an 80s affair when Hampstead resident Boy George and Culture Club take to the stage at Kenwood House in June.

The chart toppers are taking part in the 2021 Heritage Live Concert Series, supported by fellow 80s legends Bananarama.

DJ Fat Tony will get the party started at the Hampstead Heath mansion on June 26, with the vocal might of Lulu also set to get concertgoers on their feet.

Boy George, who bought his own Heathside mansion in the mid-80s, is embarking on a series of dates as part of his 60th birthday celebrations. Since 1981 he has recorded a string of hits including ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’, ‘Karma Chameleon’, ‘Church of The Poison Mind’, ‘Victims’, ‘It’s A Miracle’ and ‘The War Song’ and will be joined for the Kenwood gig by original Culture Club members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig.

Bananarama also clocked up a string of 80s and 90s hits from ‘Shy Boy’ and ‘Cruel Summer’ to ‘Really Saying Something’ and ‘Venus’.

The gig is one of three at Kenwood over the weekend including singer songwriting star Rag'n'Bone Man on June 25, and reggae DJ Dave Rodigan and the Outlook Orchestra on June 27.

Tickets for Boy George and Culture Club are on sale at https://www.heritagelive.net/



