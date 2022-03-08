Bloom Twins host Night for Ukraine fundraiser at the Roundhouse

A live music event is taking place in Camden to raise vital funds for humanitarian support in Ukraine.

Night for Ukraine, begins at the Roundhouse tomorrow (March 9) at 7pm to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Ukrainian electronic artists Bloom Twins are helping to curate the event and performing on the evening.

The night will feature live music from international artists, spoken word poetry, film, and DJ sets.

The project is organised by the founder of Secret Cinema and main collaborators Bloom Twins and Sunflower Relief, alongside Phoenix Court, Roundhouse, Sofar Sounds, Platoon, and Lost.

DEC charities and their local partners are working on the ground in Ukraine and at its borders, to help people fleeing the conflict.

Bloom Twins said in a statement: "We are Ukrainian and it's humbling to see the support our country is getting around the world.

"We are really looking forward to be a part of this project, and not just as one-off performance but as creative collaborators.

"This is an absolute honour to be representing our country and helping people caught up in this devastating conflict. There is so much every one of us can do to make a difference and even though it's called ‘Night for Ukraine’, the impact of it will last much longer than a night.

"It will belong in our memories forever."

Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council, said: “We are horrified by the escalation of the war being waged on Ukraine.

"We know Ukrainians in London and Camden will be anxious and scared about the safety of their families and the future of their country.

Camden is ready to do what it can to provide support to people fleeing the war and to join the humanitarian aid response.

We also know that Camden residents with roots in Russia, and the wider region, will have deep concerns about what is happening too."

She added: “I know that Camden residents have been asking what they can do to help at this time. By making a donation you could help someone caught up in the war receive food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes or shelter.”

Tickets cost between £25 and £35. Visit www.nightforukraine.org/