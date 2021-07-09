Five fabulous festivals that are still going ahead

Published: 2:26 PM July 9, 2021 Updated: 2:27 PM July 9, 2021

Kaleidoscope, Alexandra Palace, Muswell Hill

This one-day festival in the grounds of the hilltop palace has to be one of the best value in town. No camping or exhausting car journey, great views and a fantastic line up of music including Groove Armada, The Coral, The Staves, Ibibio Sound Machine, House Gospel Choir, Norman Jay MBE and The Glory featuring John Sizzle. Words and comedy come courtesy of Irvine Welsh, Reginald D Hunter, Glenn Moore, Jayde Adams, Phil Wang and Sophie Duker. With family entertainment and workshops too, it's a great way to dance away those pandemic blues while enjoying food and drink from local traders.

July 24 from 1pm https://kaleidoscope-festival.com/

Standon Calling is going ahead for 2021 headlined by Arlo Parks - Credit: Alastair Brookes / K?LAB Studios

Standon Calling, Hertfordshire.

Located on a gorgeous country estate less than an hour from north London this is the perfect all-round festival with a stellar music line-up, loads of family entertainment and activities, plus wellbeing, dressing up, outdoor swimming, and brilliant dance tents.

Set to be one of the first full capacity UK festivals of 2021, the line up includes Arlo Parks, Dry Cleaning, Hot Chip, Primal Scream and Bastille Re orchestrated. Add in Jake Bugg, Mahalia, De La Soul, Sophie Ellis Bextor, comedy from Robin Ince, and theatre from Horrible Histories, and there has to be something to please everyone. Snag a day ticket or settle in for the whole event.

July 22-25. https://standon-calling.com/

Standon Calling - Credit: Ania Shrimpton

You may also want to watch:

Heritage Live concerts, Kenwood House, Hampstead

Not quite a festival but always a great festival atmosphere in the grounds of the Heathside mansion. Boy George and Culture Club with Bananarama, Rag'n'Bone Man, Dave Rodigan's Outlook Orchestra and indie favourites James with Feeder and Maximo Park will be rocking Hampstead over a long August weekend. Sample delicious treats from street food stalls or bring a picnic.

August 19-22. https://www.heritagelive.net/

Chart topper Rag 'N' Bone Man is booked to play Kenwood House in Hampstead in June 2021. Picture: from Heritage Live - Credit: Archant

Field Day, Victoria Park.

Back in its original home of Victoria Park and reduced down to a one day August bank event, this hot ticket city festival, headlined by Bicep features a host of cutting edge music acts. Sadly it has sold out, but you can always sign up for resale updates and live in hope.

August 29. https://fielddayfestivals.com/line-up/

Bicep play Field Day in Victoria Park - Credit: Khris Cowley for Here & Now

At Home Farm, Elstree, Hertfordshire.

Not so much of a festival more a season of events, residencies, feasting and camping on the 150 acre Aldenham Estate, just a 10 minute taxi ride from either Stanmore or Elstree & Borehamwood station.

At Home Farm includes feasting and music theatre and glamping - Credit: Supplied

Mercury Prize nominated Nick Mulvey (August 3) and soulful double platinum songwriter Freya Ridings (July 16) take to the woodland stage run in partnership with indie label and promoter Communion Music which began life as a live music night at the Notting Hill Arts Club. Expect more dates to be announced in September but in the meantime there is children's theatre scheduled from Rogue Theatre (July 30,31) and feasting from Woodfired Canteen hosted by the likes of Honey&Co and Thomasina Miers (July 13-15) You can also book overnight glamping in Bell Tents and Yurts among the woods, meadows and private lake.

At Home Farm is on the Aldenham Estate in Hertfordshire - Credit: Edu Hawkins

https://www.athomefarm.live/



























