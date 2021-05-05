Ibiza comes to Kenwood with meditation and music event for 'healthy hedonists'

Published: 12:28 PM May 5, 2021

DJ Rob Da Bank both plays music and runs a Sleep Retreat at the Beat Retreat event at Kenwood House - Credit: Nick Isden.

Yoga sessions and DJ sets bring the Balearic vibe to Hampstead Heath this summer with a day-long festival of wellness and electronic music.

Beat Retreat on August 7 is billed as a new kind of social gathering for post pandemic times, designed to recharge the mind, body and soul.

DJs including Tom Findlay of Groove Armada, north Londoner Zero 7, and Ibiza regulars Phil Mison, Chris Coco, and Pete Herbert play from sunrise to sunset in the grounds of the Heathside mansion as leading wellbeing practitioners offer treatments, talks and seminars.

Vikings actor and EnergyRise founder Maude Hirst practices meditation and yoga, while Richie Bostock 'The Breath Guy' runs a session on techniques for finding your calm and happiness.

Bestival co-founder Rob da Bank offers the best of both worlds with both ambient DJ soundscapes and an invigorating Sleep Retreat relaxation session, which serves as an "antidote to 21st century living".

Vikings actor and founder of EnergyRise meditation and yoga Maude Hirst appears at Beat Retreat - Credit: Supplied

Producer, sound designer and sleep coach Tom Middleton also connects the dots between music and meditation. Informed by the science of sound, he creates music for apps like Calm and Breathonics and brings a dose of sonic wellness to Beat Retreat.

Sonic wellness and sleep coach Tom Middleton - Credit: Enes

Sustainable food and drink will be on offer throughout the event which offers "healthy hedonists" a chance to reset and reconnect.

Early Bird tickets are available from £70 with general tickets priced £95. https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/beat-retreat-tickets/artist/5349522