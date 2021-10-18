Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Colours of everyday life by Hampstead art show winner

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 1:52 PM October 18, 2021   
Flowers and Plates watercolour 2019

Flowers and Plates watercolour 2019 by Atsuko Saito. - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

The colours and beauty found in "mundane" everyday life feature in an exhibition at Hampstead School of Art.

Atsuko Saito scooped the top prize at this year's Hampstead Summer Festival art show, and her win included a solo exhibition at the school in Penrose Gardens.

‘The Colours of the Everyday’ opens next month showcasing Saito's unique process. Using Japanese brushes for which she specially trained in her native Japan, she renders the detritus of everyday; dinner plates, laundry, flowers, and clothes, in glorious detail.

Flowers and Plates is "a simple story about returning home from a market and spreading out all the goods from my bag onto the kitchen table". While On The Bed mingles clothes once owned by Saito's mother as she tries to convey emotion "with just colours and shapes".

"Manmade objects and fabrics have no life, but they do have their own expressions; inhaled through time, making us relive the emotions," she says. "The clothes and objects in my room have varied histories, absorbing each day’s smell, temperature, air, and my own sentiments." Through painting she communicates "those emotions generated by ordinary objects".

Laundry

Laundry by Atsuko Saito watercolour on paper 2019 - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

You may also want to watch:

Laundry depicts "the beauty in the chaos of laundry piling up on my bed before it is folded neatly away".

"I am drawn to the way the unworn clothes have fallen into such three dimensional shapes, as if they have a life and purpose of their own. I fantasize over who has worn them, and what they did. Clothing and objects cannot be separated from their owners. If they could talk, what stories would they tell?"

Most Read

  1. 1 Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally
  2. 2 Man, 26, stabbed in Camden 'fight'
  3. 3 Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu
  1. 4 Muswell Hill man captures picture of car bursting into flames in high street
  2. 5 Charles de Gaulle's old Hampstead home on sale for £15m
  3. 6 Tributes paid to Primrose Hill mother-of-four as fundraiser launched
  4. 7 Muswell Hill couple slam planning laws as chipboard outhouse appears
  5. 8 David Amess murder: Met searches London addresses
  6. 9 Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley in Primrose Hill
  7. 10 'Forever grateful': Community steps up after man's dog dies on Hampstead Heath

Saito, who moved to Swiss Cottage in 2017, has previously had work selected for the Sunday Times Watercolours Exhibition, the Royal Institute of Painters Watercolours Exhibition, and the Society of Women Artists.

The 40 artworks on show include Japanese paintings using traditional materials such as special papers and carefully sourced and crushed minerals for the paint which give them an exceptional texture and luminosity.

There is also work from Saito's series ‘Unnecessary Necessities’ themed around our consumption of objects that makes us slaves to materialism.

"I'm aware that my wasteful compulsion is ruining the future of the earth and humanity, however this addiction has spurred my life many times," she confesses.

Painting of clothes on a sofa by Atsuko Saito

Not New and Yet by Atsuko Saito watercolour ink and collage on paper 2021 - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

"This is my first solo exhibition and I am bringing all my passion to it."

The Colours of the Everyday runs November 2 until December 5.

Arts & Culture
Hampstead Summer Festival
Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Laine wants to convert the old Le Pain Quotidien into a pub

Pubs

The Outsider: Residents take aim at plans for high street pub

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
police with bags

Crouch End drugs raid sees 'cannabis plants and equipment seized'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Brian Leveson's son Zack. Picture: Wendy Charlton

Haringey Council

'Unacceptable': Ofsted inspection reveals failures of Haringey Council SEND

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon