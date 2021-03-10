Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

The Coral and Groove Armada to headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope festival

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:52 PM March 10, 2021   
Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace

Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Lloyd Winters

The Coral, Groove Armada and Norman Jay will headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope festival in July.

In the wake of the Government’s road map for easing lockdown restrictions, the Park and Palace is throwing open its gates to entertainment-hungry Londoners with a day of music, comedy and words.

Irvine Welsh, Phil Wang and Sophie Duker are also on the bill for the July 24 event against a backdrop of sweeping views across the capital.

Simon Fell, Kaleidoscope director, says: “To say it’s been a tough last year is a massive understatement, but it’s great to have something to look forward to this summer. Kaleidoscope will provide everything you’d want from a festival experience, with loads of green space to explore, the Palace and world class music, comedy and entertainment. To have Groove Armada headlining too, is the stuff summer dreams are made of. It is part of a packed programme we’re preparing at Ally Pally for when restrictions lift, so come and join the fun.”

Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace

Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Groove Armada's legendary live dance show trades on the success of eight studio albums and numerous hit singles, while Jay's Good Times Sound System is also a legendary night out. Psychedelic-indie-folk-rock band The Coral will be joined by House Gospel Choir, an electrifying House meets Gospel experience that should get audiences dancing and singing along.

Flaming Lips - Hilltop Stage. Alexandra Palace. Saturday 21 July 2018.

Flaming Lips - Hilltop Stage. Kaleidoscope Festival at Alexandra Palace 2018. - Credit: James Berry

You may also want to watch:

There will also be family entertainment and delicious food and drinks offerings from local traders. The first Kaleidoscope in 2018 was a 10,000 sell out hit enjoyed by north Londoners of all ages. Tickets from £39.50 are on sale now.

https://kaleidoscope-festival.com/

Most Read

  1. 1 Parkland Walk: Tree works 'overkill' complain protesters
  2. 2 Free Nazanin: Husband and daughter take petition to Iranian embassy
  3. 3 Dr Julian Leff obituary: 'Acclaimed psychiatrist and popular personality'
  1. 4 Queen Mary's House: '150 homes' document due this summer
  2. 5 Parent 'nervous' over possible closure of Royal Free nurseries
  3. 6 Watch: Flames burst from bin lorry during Swiss Cottage blaze
  4. 7 Arsenal's WSL clash with Spurs to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  5. 8 Church Street regeneration 'could put me out of business' says pharmacist
  6. 9 Jail for weapons supplier found with guns, grenades and zombie knives
  7. 10 Hampstead Heath neighbours 'bereft' after Network Rail tree 'massacre'
Music
Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 2018 fire at the Orwell building, in Camden's West Hampstead Square development.

London Fire Brigade | Special Report

First-time buyers fear ruin as 'dream' flats fail fire safety test

Charles Thomson

person
Coldfall Wood

Environment News

Petition to save oak and hornbeam trees in Coldfall Wood

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella

Free Nazanin

'In this government game of chess' – Nazanin freed but new court date set

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Tulip Siddiq says the Government 'needs a plan' to bring Nazanin home. 

Free Nazanin

'Nazanin needs her passport back on Sunday' – Tulip Siddiq MP

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus