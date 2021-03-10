The Coral and Groove Armada to headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope festival

Published: 12:52 PM March 10, 2021

The Coral, Groove Armada and Norman Jay will headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope festival in July.

In the wake of the Government’s road map for easing lockdown restrictions, the Park and Palace is throwing open its gates to entertainment-hungry Londoners with a day of music, comedy and words.

Irvine Welsh, Phil Wang and Sophie Duker are also on the bill for the July 24 event against a backdrop of sweeping views across the capital.

Simon Fell, Kaleidoscope director, says: “To say it’s been a tough last year is a massive understatement, but it’s great to have something to look forward to this summer. Kaleidoscope will provide everything you’d want from a festival experience, with loads of green space to explore, the Palace and world class music, comedy and entertainment. To have Groove Armada headlining too, is the stuff summer dreams are made of. It is part of a packed programme we’re preparing at Ally Pally for when restrictions lift, so come and join the fun.”

Groove Armada's legendary live dance show trades on the success of eight studio albums and numerous hit singles, while Jay's Good Times Sound System is also a legendary night out. Psychedelic-indie-folk-rock band The Coral will be joined by House Gospel Choir, an electrifying House meets Gospel experience that should get audiences dancing and singing along.

There will also be family entertainment and delicious food and drinks offerings from local traders. The first Kaleidoscope in 2018 was a 10,000 sell out hit enjoyed by north Londoners of all ages. Tickets from £39.50 are on sale now.

https://kaleidoscope-festival.com/