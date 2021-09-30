Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Ally Pally fireworks are back with a bang

Bridget Galton

Published: 4:52 PM September 30, 2021   
Alexandra Palace's Fireworks Festival is back for 2021

Alexandra Palace's Fireworks Festival is back for 2021 - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Alexandra Palace's legendary fireworks festival returns this year with an awe-inspiring light display over London.

After an enforced year off in 2020, the annual extravaganza is 'back with a bang' with beer, bonfire, music, street food and ice skating in the 196 acre park and palace.

Friday 1 November 2019 - Family Area

The bonfire in November 2019 - the 2021 event includes a family area with fire juggling and other entertainment - Credit: James Berry

There's outdoor live music with DJs including Trevor Nelson who tops the bill with a bit set of classics, while the display itself on November 6 will be sound-tracked by a specially curated playlist.

The family area will feature a bonfire, fire juggling and other entertainment, while the great hall is transformed into a German Bier Festival complete with music including Spice Girls tribute band Wannabee.

Alexandra Palace fireworks

Alexandra Palace Firework Festival 2019 - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Past displays at the Muswell Hill landmark have included recreations of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius and the destruction of the Spanish Armada on the boating lake.

Simon Fell, Fireworks Festival director, said: “We can’t wait. The Ally Pally Fireworks Festival is an institution, the go-to display for London and one of the biggest events in our calendar. We’ll be bringing you all the classics – spectacular fireworks and a massive bonfire. It’s more than just a display, with live entertainment, in all its forms, spread across the site to give a winter festival feel. We’re blessed with lots of space so people have plenty of room to relax and enjoy themselves."

Alexandra Palace's Fireworks Festival is back for 2021

Alexandra Palace's Fireworks Festival is back for 2021 - Credit: Lloyd Winters

Events run from 4-10.45pm on November 6 with tickets costing £12 for adults, £9 for 11-15 year olds and £2 for under-10s.

Visitors will have to show their NHS Covid Pass to gain entry to the event.  https://fireworks.london/

 

