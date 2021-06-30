Art trail launches creative walk around Ally Pally
- Credit: LisaGilby@freshestframes
An outdoor art trail in the grounds of Ally Pally launches on Thursday, featuring work by 28 Haringey creatives.
Photos of dancers in the Muswell Hill landmark's Palm Court form part of the popular Artist's Walk, which is now in it's second year.
Photographer Lisa Gilbey aka Freshest Frames, is one of the local artists spotlighted.
"I took part last year, using some photographs I had already printed for another exhibition that sadly got cancelled," she said.
"This year I wanted to create some photographs especially for Artists Walk, featuring our local area. So I spoke to them about organizing a dance photoshoot at Ally Pally."
You may also want to watch:
The Hornsey-raised photographer got permission to shoot in the Palm Court with Hip Hop and contemporary dancer Anmol Kaur and break dancer Francesca Miles: "I’ve always wanted to photograph in there, it’s such a beautiful space with the glass ceiling and the tropical plants. I always aim to portray the strength, talent, and beauty of the dance whilst using the location creatively to enhance it."
The Artist's Walk runs until September 30 featuring sculptures by Julia Clarke, audio art by Kieron Rennie, and miniature works by Muswell Hill 'chewing gum' artist Ben Wilson. Visitors can download an online map to follow the trail.
Most Read
- 1 Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood
- 2 'I want to see a massive expansion in canopy cover in Haringey'
- 3 Carnival comes to Hampstead Heath with samba ensemble
- 4 Police probe attack, lockdown parties and apparent drug use on council site
- 5 Revived housing plans 'completely disregard' residents, says MP
- 6 Hampstead primary school creates 'book hut' with skyline views
- 7 Primose Hill 5G mast refused by Camden Council
- 8 Murderer loses sentence appeal over Camden killings in 2018
- 9 'No Edward Lear or Karl Marx': Beard award for Michael Rosen
- 10 'Ill-fated managerial search has made a mockery of how Spurs are run'
Organisers, artist and curator Rosha Nutt and Art Marketing Consultant Holly Collier said: “This art trail is a wonderful opportunity to champion talent from the borough. The grounds of Alexandra Palace are accessible to everyone and the trail offers a healthy way to take in art outside of the traditional gallery space. We hope bringing local artists into view within the community creates connections, conversations and possibly even some sales.”