Art trail launches creative walk around Ally Pally

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 11:00 AM June 30, 2021   
Art Trail

The Artists Walk trail takes place in the park and windows of buildings around Alexandra Palace - Credit: LisaGilby@freshestframes

An outdoor art trail in the grounds of Ally Pally launches on Thursday, featuring work by 28 Haringey creatives.

Photos of dancers in the Muswell Hill landmark's Palm Court form part of the popular Artist's Walk, which is now in it's second year.

Photographer Lisa Gilbey aka Freshest Frames, is one of the local artists spotlighted.

"I took part last year, using some photographs I had already printed for another exhibition that sadly got cancelled," she said.

"This year I wanted to create some photographs especially for Artists Walk, featuring our local area. So I spoke to them about organizing a dance photoshoot at Ally Pally."

Lisa Gilbey takes her photographs in the Palm Court at Alexandra Palace

Wood Green photographer Lisa Gilbey takes her photographs in the Palm Court at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Lisa Gilbey

You may also want to watch:

The Hornsey-raised photographer got permission to shoot in the Palm Court with Hip Hop and contemporary dancer Anmol Kaur and break dancer Francesca Miles: "I’ve always wanted to photograph in there, it’s such a beautiful space with the glass ceiling and the tropical plants. I always aim to portray the strength, talent, and beauty of the dance whilst using the location creatively to enhance it."

Palm Court

Anmol Kaur dancing in the Palm Court - Credit: ©Freshest Frames/Lisa Gilby

The Artist's Walk runs until September 30 featuring sculptures by Julia Clarke, audio art by Kieron Rennie, and miniature works by Muswell Hill 'chewing gum' artist Ben Wilson. Visitors can download an online map to follow the trail.

Artists Walk

The Artist's Walk includes the Lakeside Cafe in the grounds of Alexandra Palace - Credit: LisaGilby@freshestframes

Organisers, artist and curator Rosha Nutt and Art Marketing Consultant Holly Collier said: “This art trail is a wonderful opportunity to champion talent from the borough. The grounds of Alexandra Palace are accessible to everyone and the trail offers a healthy way to take in art outside of the traditional gallery space. We hope bringing local artists into view within the community creates connections, conversations and possibly even some sales.” 

https://www.artistswalk.org/

Alexandra Palace
Muswell Hill News

