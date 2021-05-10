Kaleidoscope of colour at art pop up

Published: 12:43 PM May 10, 2021

Kaleidoscope's latest group show at Aeon Gallery brings a welcome splash of colour to Hampstead this month.

Part art exhibition, part boutique store, the pop up ranges from trays, spoons and side tables to wall art, including lightboxes canvases and prints.

Running from May 21-31 it follows the success of Kaleidoscope's December show which ran between lockdowns at the Heath Street venue.

Three of the Kaleidoscope artists Andrea MacKinnon, Claire Layman, Francesca Zagari and - Credit: Supplied

Titled 'Everyday Art' it's the fourth show by the group of artists who are known for quirky humorous brightly coloured work which raises a smile.

The motto: ’Unlock your lives by adorning your locked down spaces with creativity,’ will be addressed said Francesca Zagari a former prop maker and visual designer who uses everyday objects and material reconstructed into playful artforms.

Francesca Zagari with her artworks - Credit: Courtesy Francesca Zagari

Also showing is Canadian artist Andrea McKinnon, known for her black and white drawings, Federico Baca, an Argentinian artist and print maker inspired by nature and spiritual influences, Nick Thomas, a print maker and renowned interior designer, and Claire Layman, an Australian artist who presents both canvas work inspired by lockdown, and what she calls 'unique handmade usable art' on everyday items such as serving spoons, bowls and coffee tables.

Claire Layman's artworks are on show at Aeon Gallery in Heath Street Hampstead - Credit: Claire Layman

"We amused ourselves during the last months doing this body of work, and we hope we to lift the spirits of art lovers in Hampstead," they said. "We all have been spending a lot more time in our homes. Many of us will continue to spend more time there than we used to. It is a compelling reason for everything in our homes to be beautiful and bring joy. From more serious works of art to your serving spoons."

Lightbox by Francesca Zagari - Credit: Supplied

The gallery based at 20, Heath Street, says it is "proud" to be reopening its door to Kaleidoscope and tells art lovers to "expect long opening hours, live music, wine and the charm of the participating artists."

http://clairelayman.com/exhibitions.html