Abstract painters prove they're 'young at art'

Published: 11:42 AM September 13, 2021

A detail from Red Wave by Charles Ellis on show at Lauderdale House, Highgate - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Two exhibitions this month showcase the work of local abstract artists in their 60s.

Crouch End resident Charles Ellis stages his latest solo show at Lauderdale House, Highgate, and a trio of 'young at art' painters exhibit at the Camden Image Gallery.

Summer Rain is on show at Camden Image Gallery from September 21. - Credit: Kim Barsky

After twice being postponed due to Covid, Ellis' atmospheric abstract paintings will hang in Lauderdale's Upper Gallery under the title 'Present'. He says: “The title, like the paintings, is open to interpretation, as paintings can mean different things to different people. Art should have some mystery to it. The word ‘Present’ can be seen as a gift, as a presentation, or as the present of the here and now.”

His most recent series takes the recurring theme of falling water - a bid he says to capture a single moment in time.

“I see my paintings as interpretations of nature, using clouds, waves, rain, sky as inspiration, a starting point if you like,” he adds. “Every painting is like a journey that starts as an imagined idea and eventually reaches a conclusion when the completed image resolves itself."

The Black and The Red by Charles Ellis - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Ellis is a founder member of the long-established art collective the Dashwood Art Society, a group of a dozen North London artists who regularly exhibit together and meet weekly in Crouch End for life drawing. Founded in 1992 as a life drawing class, the Dashwoods have expanded over the years to incorporate different styles of fine art.

He is also a founder member of punk band The Jerks - going under the name of Charles Chaos - and has exhibited in the Punk Rock 'n' Roll Art Show at Bermondsey's Underdog Gallery as well as having a solo show at Burgh House in 2017.

Crouch End artist Charles Ellis' show Present is at Lauderdale House - Credit: Supplied

In the meantime artists Susie Hall, Alan Yaffe and Kim Barsky have all found their way back to painting after raising families and running successful businesses. All in their 60s, they have set out to prove that art is not all about 'bright young things.'

Electroscape by Susie Hall - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

All have exhibited and sold internationally, and have now have curated their own exhibition, The Space Between Thoughts, at the Camden Town gallery to show they have a few more brushstrokes in them yet.

Present by Charles Ellis runs at Lauderdale House September 22 until October 18. https://www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/

The Space Between Thoughts runs at The Camden Image Gallery, 174 Royal College Street NW1 from September 21-26. https://www.camden-image-gallery.co.uk/

Red With Colour by Alan Yaffe - Credit: Courtesy of the artist



