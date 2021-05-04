Abbey Road Studios throws open doors to public tours

Published: 2:24 PM May 4, 2021

Fans still flock to The Abbey Road Studios in St John's Wood to leave their graffiti on the white wall and walk across the nearby zebra crossing - Credit: PA Archive

Abbey Road Studios is offering a rare glimpse inside its famous doors as part of ongoing 90th birthday celebrations.

Running daily from August 9-15 the 'Open House' tours offer the chance to see all three original recording studios where the likes of Shirley Bassey, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Oasis, Kanye West, Adele and Ed Sheeran created their hits.

From discovering the stories that have made the St John's Wood studios so iconic, to visiting the control rooms and Studio Two Echo Chamber, visitors will learn about the building's rich history, dating back to its opening as a classical music studios in1931.

The exhibition features photographs, film and artefacts that have shaped music history - including tape machines, recording and mixing consoles, and instruments such as the Mrs Mills piano used by The Beatles. All of the equipment is still used today and is one reason the Studios continue to be chosen by top artists, producers and composers.

George Harrison of The Beatles at Abbey Road on his 21st birthday - Credit: PA

The studios' legacy of innovation is also explored, from the patenting of stereo, to the invention of numerous recording techniques, and the rich history of film scoring for some of the biggest movies ever made, including Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Lord of The Rings, Harry Potter, Marvel and Star Wars.

You may also want to watch:

Managing director Isabel Garvey, said: “Celebrating 90 years of Abbey Road by inviting the public beyond the ‘no entry’ signs is an exciting way for us to share the magic of the building. Abbey Road: Open House is a rare and fascinating opportunity to discover the stories behind some of the greatest music that has been the soundtrack to our lives, in the very rooms where it was made.”

Sir Edward Elgar at the opening ceremony of Abbey Road Studios, on 12th November 1931. He is pictured with the London Symphony Orchestra in Studio One. - Credit: Archant

Jack Franklin, Head of Events at Abbey Road Studios added: “As a working studio, the doors to Abbey Road are normally closed, so being able to share a rare glimpse inside our very special building is something we’re all excited about. With a project like this, the major challenge is selecting which bits of the story to tell – there is so much history that editing it down to a 90-minute experience is all part of the fun. I still remember the magic of stepping inside the building for the first time and we want to give guests that very same experience.”

For details and tickets, head to: https://www.abbeyroad.com/open-house