Fairytales get a circus spin at Jacksons Lane

The cast of A Christmas Circus Fairytale which runs at Jacksons Lane, Highgate from December 17, 2021 - Credit: Courtesy of Jacksons Lane

Rehearsals are underway for A Christmas Circus Fairytale at Jacksons Lane.

The family show aimed at ages 3 and up, invites audiences to gaze into the magic mirror and see the truth behind tales of glass slippers, poisoned apples and magic lamps.

Over the centuries, the travelling bards of yore have skipped over some minor details, but now is your chance to see handsome princes, wicked witches and ugly sisters as never before as they step out of the storybooks to fly through the air and display fantastical acrobatic feats.

It's also a chance to see inside the newly revamped Highgate arts centre and enjoy a playful 90 minute show directed by associate artist, Kaveh Rahnama, who was behind previous sell-outs, The Party and Pinocchio.

The show takes audiences past the magic mirror to see traditional fairytale characters as never before - Credit: Darleen/Shutterstock

A Christmas Circus Fairytale runs at Jackson's Lane, Archway Road, Highgate from December 17 until January 2. Costume wearing highly encouraged for younger audience members.







