Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Fairytales get a circus spin at Jacksons Lane

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:16 PM December 9, 2021
The cast of A Christmas Circus Fairytale which runs at Jacksons Lane, Highgate from December 17, 2021

The cast of A Christmas Circus Fairytale which runs at Jacksons Lane, Highgate from December 17, 2021 - Credit: Courtesy of Jacksons Lane

Rehearsals are underway for A Christmas Circus Fairytale at Jacksons Lane.

The family show aimed at ages 3 and up, invites audiences to gaze into the magic mirror and see the truth behind tales of glass slippers, poisoned apples and magic lamps.

Over the centuries, the travelling bards of yore have skipped over some minor details, but now is your chance to see handsome princes, wicked witches and ugly sisters as never before as they step out of the storybooks to fly through the air and display fantastical acrobatic feats.

It's also a chance to see inside the newly revamped Highgate arts centre and enjoy a playful 90 minute show directed by associate artist,  Kaveh Rahnama, who was behind previous sell-outs, The Party and Pinocchio.

The show takes audiences past the magic mirror to see traditional fairytale characters as never before

The show takes audiences past the magic mirror to see traditional fairytale characters as never before - Credit: Darleen/Shutterstock

A Christmas Circus Fairytale runs at Jackson's Lane, Archway Road, Highgate from December 17 until January 2. Costume wearing highly encouraged for younger audience members.



Theatre
Christmas
Highgate News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Max Miller and chef Adam Clark founded vegan fast-food join Ready Burger this summer 

Food and Drink | Interview

Meet the Crouch End duo taking on McDonald's

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A London bus collided with a car and lamppost in Muswell Hill on December 2

London Live News | Updated

Bus collides with lamppost in Muswell Hill crash

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
George Michael's estate has contributed to Highgate's Christmas lights

Christmas

George Michael estate helps fund Highgate Christmas lights

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Kristin Baybars 2003

Obituary

Obituary: Tributes to Gospel Oak toy 'legend' Kristin Baybars

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon