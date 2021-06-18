Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Eleven things to do at the 2021 Highgate Festival

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 2:17 PM June 18, 2021   
Omved Gardens

Omved Gardens - Credit: Archant

The annual community festival gets underway tomorrow (Sat) with nine days of live and virtual events. Several are cancelled due to the delay in lifting Covid restrictions, and a few are sold out. We choose some highlights.

Festival Opening Pond Square June 19.

From 12-1 the Pearly Kings and Queens will get the festival underway with a bike ride down Swains Lane to Lauderdale House. 

Boogaloo Radio Takeover and Yard Sale June 19.

From12-6pm there's a yard sale with vintage and craft makers and an all day festival takeover of the Archway Road venue's radio station.

You may also want to watch:

Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop Parkland Walk, June 19.

2-4pm Creative family fun at The Wildlife Trail, Parkland Walk (Highgate end)

The disused platforms at the former Crouch End Station on the Parkland Walk linear nature reserve.

The disused platforms at the former Crouch End Station on the Parkland Walk linear nature reserve. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclist dies after Crouch End car door crash, police appeal for witnesses
  2. 2 Builders finish first block in controversial Hornsey Town Hall development
  3. 3 Man in hospital after stabbing in Crouch End
  1. 4 Camden's £50k Covid-19 fall in house prices bucks north London trend
  2. 5 Hampstead Heath memorial to the band of brothers who fought fascism
  3. 6 Jimmy C obituary: Crouch End blues musician who 'brought so much love'
  4. 7 Covid-19 Delta variant cases rising in north London
  5. 8 Science teacher gets British Empire Medal in Queen's Birthday Honours
  6. 9 Amazon Fresh convenience store without tills opens in Chalk Farm
  7. 10 Parliament Hill Lido Café on 'heartwarming' business life in Hampstead Heath

OmVed Gardens open house and Father's Day drawing June 20.

Highgate's beautiful greenhouse event space and gardens are open to visitors with two creative drawing workshops at 11am and 2pm.

Historic Jewish Highgate walk June 20.

2.30-4pm Peter Walton leads this popular walk starting at Cromwell House, 104 Highgate Hill.

Gardener's Tea Time June 22.

At 4pm Conservation charity Heath Hands marks the 150th anniversary of the act that protected Hampstead Heath

Music in the Evening Highgate School June 22.

6.30-8pm Korros Ensemble play in the school chapel

Highgate Histories at Lauderdale House June 23.

8-10pm Blacktooth Productions explore the comedy and rich history of Highgate.

Keats Meets Coleridge Guided Walk June 26

2.30pm at Keats House Hampstead, exploring the real life meeting of two great poets.

Sir Mark Elder and John Caird in Conversation Lauderdale House June 27.

4-5pm the great British conductor and stage director (co-director of musical theatre juggernaut Les Miserables) share their thoughts at the arts centre in Waterlow Park.

Ensemble Luce at Highgate United Reformed Church June 26.

7.30-8.30pm the Highgate based outfit has Mozart, Schubert, Rossini and Beethoven in their repertoire.

Thomas Gregory performs with the newly formed Ensemble Luce orchestera. Picture: Supplied.

Thomas Gregory performs with the newly formed Ensemble Luce orchestera. Picture: Supplied. - Credit: Archant






Highgate Festival
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thomas O’Neill , 82, after receiving treatment at the Whittington Hospital following a collision in Park Road

People

Wounded Crouch End pensioner 'shaken up' after zebra crossing collision

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A masked-up server at Camden Town Brewery's new Beer Hall

Business | Gallery

Camden Town Brewery's new Bavarian Beer Hall opens in Kentish Town

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Leonie Beatrice Gutmann, 36

Missing People

Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The Ham&High went to the Parkland Walk to count the number of trees recently felled

Environment

How many trees have been felled in the Parkland Walk?

Joey Grostern

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus