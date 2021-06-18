Eleven things to do at the 2021 Highgate Festival

Published: 2:17 PM June 18, 2021

The annual community festival gets underway tomorrow (Sat) with nine days of live and virtual events. Several are cancelled due to the delay in lifting Covid restrictions, and a few are sold out. We choose some highlights.

Festival Opening Pond Square June 19.

From 12-1 the Pearly Kings and Queens will get the festival underway with a bike ride down Swains Lane to Lauderdale House.

Boogaloo Radio Takeover and Yard Sale June 19.

From12-6pm there's a yard sale with vintage and craft makers and an all day festival takeover of the Archway Road venue's radio station.

You may also want to watch:

Crazy Clay Creatures Workshop Parkland Walk, June 19.

2-4pm Creative family fun at The Wildlife Trail, Parkland Walk (Highgate end)

The disused platforms at the former Crouch End Station on the Parkland Walk linear nature reserve. - Credit: Polly Hancock

OmVed Gardens open house and Father's Day drawing June 20.

Highgate's beautiful greenhouse event space and gardens are open to visitors with two creative drawing workshops at 11am and 2pm.

Historic Jewish Highgate walk June 20.

2.30-4pm Peter Walton leads this popular walk starting at Cromwell House, 104 Highgate Hill.

Gardener's Tea Time June 22.

At 4pm Conservation charity Heath Hands marks the 150th anniversary of the act that protected Hampstead Heath

Music in the Evening Highgate School June 22.

6.30-8pm Korros Ensemble play in the school chapel

Highgate Histories at Lauderdale House June 23.

8-10pm Blacktooth Productions explore the comedy and rich history of Highgate.

Keats Meets Coleridge Guided Walk June 26

2.30pm at Keats House Hampstead, exploring the real life meeting of two great poets.

Sir Mark Elder and John Caird in Conversation Lauderdale House June 27.

4-5pm the great British conductor and stage director (co-director of musical theatre juggernaut Les Miserables) share their thoughts at the arts centre in Waterlow Park.

Ensemble Luce at Highgate United Reformed Church June 26.

7.30-8.30pm the Highgate based outfit has Mozart, Schubert, Rossini and Beethoven in their repertoire.

Thomas Gregory performs with the newly formed Ensemble Luce orchestera. Picture: Supplied. - Credit: Archant



















