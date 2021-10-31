Beatles chat and music at Pentameters Theatre in Hampstead

An evening of close encounters of The Beatles kind is taking place at Pentameters Theatre on Saturday (November 6).

Superfan David Stark will be discussing his book It's All Too Much! – Adventures of a Teenage Beatles Fan in the '60s and Beyond with Mike Nicholls, author of My Life With Rock 'N' Roll People.

Live music, including Beatles songs, will come from singer-songwriter Susan Black.

It's All Too Much is a memoir by music industry veteran David Stark, who grew up in north London during the 1960s. Now a Belsize Park resident, David encountered his heroes many times over the years.

Aged 15 he gatecrashed the Yellow Submarine film premiere in 1968, at a time when the band's touring life had come to a close – although listings for Time Out magazine of November 1968 show the group had pencilled in three nights at The Roundhouse in Chalk Farm between December 14-21, 1968.

David won tickets for a live TV recording at around that time, but it never happened, with the band instead giving their final live performance on the roof of Apple's Savile Row headquarters.

David said: "That would have been a quite incredible event to attend. Instead, I ended up with a consolation prize of an advance copy of Abbey Road plus a letter of apology from Beatles & Co, signed by Peter Brown and Ringo."

Young fan David Stark with Beatles memorabilia - Credit: David Stark

David is a previous guest on the Ham&High Podcast, on which he told of the time when he and a friend went to Compton Avenue in Hampstead to try to find Ringo. They didn't know his address to they rang the first bell they came across.

“Who comes to the door but Lulu – a huge surprise – with her then-husband Maurice Gibb," David told the podcast.

Lulu pointed them in the right direction, and this time Ringo answered the door. When they invited him for a couple of pints he "looked quite amazed" and politely declined.

“As he’s talking to me I could see Eric Clapton walking in the hall behind him,” said David.

The Pentameters Theatre event will also be in tribute to publicist Judy Totton who died recently.

Tickets – £13 or £10 concessions – are available on eventbrite.com or via the theatre on 020 7435 3648.