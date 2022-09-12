Crouch End Open Studios: 60 artists open their doors for art trail

Jukka Kettunen is influenced by the artists of the Renaissance and is exhibiting on the art trail in Crouch Hill, N8 - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Sixty artists will take part in a trail around Crouch End as part of the annual open studios celebration.

As well as throwing open their homes and studios to the public over the weekend of September 17 and 18, artists are holding an exhibition at The Original Gallery in Hornsey Library from September 9-19.

Both feature a huge range of styles, including ceramics, glass, drawing, mixed media, photography, print and sculpture.

Running since 2004, the popular north London art trail is a celebration of the area's vibrant art scene, attracting more than 1,000 visitors over the weekend who can browse, meet, and buy from direct from artists.

Gambian-born, UK-based poet, painter and musician Damel Carayol exhibits at Holy Innocents, Tottenham Lane, N8 - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Visitors can choose their own route via a printed or online map with participating artists from as far afield as Muswell Hill and Finsbury Park

Among this year's exhibitors are recent graduates of Central Saint Martins, but there is also work by established artists who have exhibited at The Mall Galleries, Wells Cathedral and The Royal Academy.

Special projects this year include Kim Valdez who is showing a specially created room installation ‘The Great Wave of Plastic’ based on the famous Hokusai print, as well as iPad prints and other work in her sitting room.

One artist co-organised the 5th Anniversary for Grenfell Memorial Service at Westminster Abbey, while another Andy Metcalf, co-created an immersive exhibition of music and painting inspired by the Isle of Jura .

Printmaker Teresa Schippel has a studio in Kentish Town and is a member of East London Printmakers, and is exhibiting at Carysfort Road, N8 - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

"The group show is a great way to begin the art trail, to decide what route you will take and who you want to see," said an Open Studios spokeswoman. "The variety and quality of the work presented in the 2022 Open Studios will be exceptional."

Several free workshops are planned during the group show including a mosaics workshop led by Barbara Mansi, a social media workshop with arts marketing specialist Holly Collier, and a fashion show featuring hand-embroidered Ukrainian garments.

Marc Southey is a graphic artist by profession but also likes to work from life. He is exhibiting in Crescent Road, N8 - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Tiziana Mandolesi is a sculptor who exhibits in Ferme Park Road - Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Crouch End Open Studios art trail runs 12 to 6pm September 17 and 18. The Group Show at The Original Gallery, Hornsey Library runs September 9-19. https://crouchendopenstudios.org.uk/

Julia Clarke is a north London sculptor who has studios in Hornsey and Holloway and is exhibiting at Park Avenue North, N8 - Credit: Courtesy of the artist







